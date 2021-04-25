PHOTO: Check Out the All New Poster For the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the first trailer for the upcoming remake of West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg, is set to premiere during the Oscars tonight, Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

Ahead of the trailer, an all new poster has been released for the film. Check it out below!

Don't miss the worldwide trailer debut for Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory tonight during the #Oscars at 8e|5p on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/tnp9YUfFS8 - 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 25, 2021

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.