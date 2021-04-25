Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
West Side Story Film
Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

PHOTO: Check Out the All New Poster For the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021.

Apr. 25, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the first trailer for the upcoming remake of West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg, is set to premiere during the Oscars tonight, Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

Ahead of the trailer, an all new poster has been released for the film. Check it out below!

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Point Me Toward The Stage Sweatshirt
Break A Leg (Blue Font) T-Shirt
Eat Sleep Broadway Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles
First WEST SIDE STORY Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars on Sunday Photo

First WEST SIDE STORY Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars on Sunday

Rachel Zegler Calls WEST SIDE STORY A Beautiful Display of Latin Joy Photo

Rachel Zegler Calls WEST SIDE STORY 'A Beautiful Display of Latin Joy'

VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Sings THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Photo

VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Sings THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Photo Flash: See Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, & More in the WEST SIDE STORY Film! Photo

Photo Flash: See Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, & More in the WEST SIDE STORY Film!


More Hot Stories For You