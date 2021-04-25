VIDEO: Lucie Jones Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with West End superstar Lucie Jones, who appears in a new virtual production of cult favorite [title of show]- available starting today on BroadwayHD.

"My agent rang me when he got this email and said, 'You have to do this. It's my favorite thing ever.' And he regaled this story to me about when he was young and walking through New York where there was an outdoor performance going on," she explained. "He heard Heidi [Blickenstaff] singing "A Way Back to Then" and he was like, 'What is this show?' So he went to see it and fell in love with it... and when it came in for me he said 'Do it!'

Lucie admits that she was equally excited about her costars. "I have wanted to work with Jenna Russell since Jenna Russell existed. I am so obsessed with her. They say 'Don't meet your heroes,' but I did and mine was awesome!"

Award-winning actor and solo artist Lucie Jones first came to prominence when she reached the finals of ITV's The X Factor in 2009. Quickly winning the hearts of the nation, she became a household name to the millions of viewers who supported her and watched her perform week after week. Following the TV show, Lucie embarked on a 56-date national arena tour with her fellow contestants, performing to sell-out crowds. Lucie is a lead vocalist on the number-one single You Are Not Alone, recorded by the 2009 The X Factor finalists. Since then, Lucie has performed all over the world as a solo artist and in many musical theatre productions to great acclaim.

Lucie recently performed a successful run in the coveted role of Jenna Hunterson in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre, London) and she received five-star reviews across the board and won three awards for her performance.

In 2017, Lucie was approached by a panel of record label executives and BBC producers to take part in the UK live televised final of Eurovision: You Decide to represent the United Kingdom at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine. Lucie was delighted to win the public vote and subsequently released her first solo single and music video for her song Never Give Up on You.



In 2020, Lucie performed a live concert to a sold-out audience at London's Adelphi Theatre. Accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the concert was recorded for a live album - Lucie Jones - Live at The Adelphi.



Watch the full interview below!