Wake Up With BWW 4/21: Non-Essential Events in NYC Cancelled Through June, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

All non-essential events have been cancelled through June. An updated Broadway shutdown date has yet to be announced.

Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas is taking the lead on announcing a reopening plan. In addition to the casinos, Le Reve Theater is also planning to reopen with updated sanitation and distancing guidelines.

Love Never Dies will be streaming online for 48 hours this weekend! Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Cancels All Non-Essential Events Through June

Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown earlier this month (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement of doubt regarding the timeline. Now, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio has just announced that non-essential events have been canceled through June. . (more...)

2) THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Love Never Dies will launch at 7.00pm BST on Friday, 24 April and be available for 48 hours, free of charge.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope and More Star in the First Trailer for HOLLYWOOD!

by TV News Desk

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Hollywood, their highly-anticipated new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan.. (more...)

4) Guidelines Released for Planned Re-Opening of Le Reve Theater in Las Vegas

by Stephi Wild

As the country remains shut down due to the current health crisis, it appears that Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas is taking the lead on announcing a reopening plan. In addition to the casinos, Le Reve Theater is also planning to reopen with updated sanitation and distancing guidelines.. (more...)

5) Disney Theatricals Offers Free Access to THE LION KING EXPERIENCE Education Program

Disney Theatrical Productions is now offering a free virtually accessible version of The Lion King Experience, a unique holistic arts education program that provides students and educators an immersive introduction to theater making through the lens of the Broadway production of The Lion King.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Dreyfuss

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Carly Hughes hosts Broadway Song/Story Time and Dominique Kelley hosts a Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Check it out on Twitch here!

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- Howard Dietz and Arthur Schwartz

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

What we're geeking out over: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Will Reunite via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA

Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This reunion, which will happen LIVE virtually on Wednesday, April 22 at 9 pm and can be viewed at BPN'S Town Hall, will feature original Broadway cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake and Leslie Kritzer, along with director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell, composers Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein.

What we're watching: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

Stars John Gallagher Jr., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Stark Sands, Michael Esper and the original Broadway company of American Idiot on Broadway reunite to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary! Check out the cast below singing a virtual version of '21 Guns'!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles