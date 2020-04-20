Guidelines Released for Planned Re-Opening of Le Reve Theater in Las Vegas

As the country remains shut down due to the current health crisis, it appears that Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas is taking the lead on announcing a reopening plan. In addition to the casinos, Le Reve Theater is also planning to reopen with updated sanitation and distancing guidelines.

The Wynn Las Vegas Health and Sanitation Guidelines were published in full by The Nevada Independent.

For Le Reve, a new cleaning and sanitation protocol has been set in place, as well as updated physical distancing measures.

Performers in close contact with one another will need to sanitize themselves by fully submersing in chlorinated theater water. Costume dressing and quick-changes will need to be staggered and supervised by wardrobe attendants.

To ensure the safety of patrons, theater seating and public areas will be sanitized following every performance. Also, theater seating and capacity will be altered to allow for distancing based on the latest CDC guidelines.

In addition to these protocols, the show schedule will also be limited to one performance per day.

Elsewhere in the casinos, further measures will be taken including the sanitization of games, slot machines, and other public areas. Distancing rules will be clearly marked anywhere lines form, and restaurants and bars will reduce seating capacity to ensure six feet between parties.

There is no set date on when Le Reve, and the casinos, plan to reopen, but the document is aiming to "slowly begin to reopen the Las Vegas strip" in mid- to late-May.

Read the full 23-page document on The Nevada Independent.

Le Reve is home to The Dream, a thrilling acrobatic fantasy world, set inside an aqua theater-in-the-round. Follow the show's heroine, The Dreamer, through a suspenseful dream sequence. The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association has voted this the "Best Production Show" in Las Vegas for a record-breaking nine consecutive years. Fan favorites moments from the show include synchronized swimmers and a death-defying 80-foot dive.





