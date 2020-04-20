THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With LOVE NEVER DIES This Saturday, April 25
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies this Saturday, April 25.
It will be available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel and audiences will have 48 hours to watch the production.
Love Never Dies is directed by Simon Phillips, with set and costume designs by Gabriela Tylesova and choreography by Graeme Murphy. The cast is led by Ben Lewis, Anna O'Byrne, and Simon Gleeson.
Watch the trailer below:
The year is 1907. It is 10 years after his disappearance from the Paris Opera House and the Phantom has escaped to a new life in New York where he lives amongst the screaming joy rides and freak-shows of Coney Island. In this new electrically-charged world, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is his love - Christine Daaé.
Now one of the world's finest sopranos, Christine is struggling in an ailing marriage to Raoul. So, it is with excitement she accepts an invitation to travel to New York and perform at a renowned opera house. In a final bid to win back her love, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave from Manhattan, to the glittering and glorious world of Coney Island, not knowing what is in store for them.
