VIDEO: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary

Stars John Gallagher Jr., Rebecca Naomi Jones, Stark Sands, Michael Esper and the original Broadway company of American Idiot on Broadway reunite to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary! Check out the cast below singing a virtual version of '21 Guns' below!

AMERICAN IDIOT opened on Broadway to critical acclaim on April 20, 2010, following its world premiere, twice extended, limited engagement at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (September 4, 2009 - Sunday, November 15, 2009).

The show garnered the 2011 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Musical Show Album," two 2010 Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a record 10 Broadwayworld.com Fan Choice Awards and the show was honored with Actors' Equity Association's Award for "Extraordinary Excellence in Diversity and Equal Opportunity on Broadway."

Called "the first great musical of the 21st century" by The Toronto Star, AMERICAN IDIOT tells the story of three lifelong friends, forced to choose between their dreams and the safety of suburbia. Their quest for meaning in a post 9-11 world leads them on an exhilarating journey.





