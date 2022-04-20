Wake Up With BWW 4/20: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Reviews, First Look at SPRING AWAKENING Documentary, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Today's top stories include the opening night of How I Learned to Drive on Broadway! Read the reviews below!

Plus, Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris and André De Shields will lead the world premiere of When Playwrights Kill, get a first look at HBO's Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary, and more!

How I Learned to Drive opens

Review Roundup: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive opened last night, Tuesday, April 19, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. . (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris, and André De Shields Will Lead WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL World Premiere in Connecticut

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award winner Harriet Harris and Tony Award winner André De Shields will star in the world premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new backstage comedy WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL. . (more...)

Filmed Production of South Korean Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Starring K-Pop Sensation Kyuhyun to be Released

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Art Seen, a US-based international Theater HD project, has announced it will be bringing a Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's, 'Phantom' to cinemas across America.. (more...)

Steppenwolf Announces 2022/23 Season Featuring 4 World Premieres & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced the 2022/23 Season today. With six Steppenwolf Membership Series productions and two SYA productions, the 47th season is the storied company's first full season in its expanded home-welcoming audiences back to experience the next chapter of Steppenwolf's bold, visceral and muscular work.. (more...)

Photos: HBO Shares First Look at SPRING AWAKENING: THOSE YOU'VE KNOWN Documentary

by Michael Major

Check out the first photos of Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Lauren Pritchard, Lilli Cooper, Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Estabrook, Gideon Glick, Robert Hager, Brian C. Johnson, Krysta Rodriguez, and more in HBO's Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at BONNIE AND CLYDE in London

by Stephi Wild

All new production images have been released today ahead of the opening night of Bonnie and Clyde The Musical at The Arts Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Rockettes Hopefuls High Kick Into Auditions at Radio City Music Hall

by BroadwayWorld TV

Just yesterday, The Radio City Rockettes held their 2022 auditions at Radio City Music Hall. Dancers that attended the audition could receive a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an offer to attend the dance company's invite-only conservatory program, a week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of THE CHER SHOW

by Chloe Rabinowitz

THE CHER SHOW UK and Ireland tour opens at Curve, Leicester tonight, Tuesday 19 April.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at HANGMEN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning comedy Hangmen is now in previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street), where it's set to open on Thursday, April 21.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

for colored girls... officially opens on Broadway tonight, meet the cast here and stay tuned for our coverage tonight!

Octet gets its West Coast premiere starring the original off-Broadway cast, learn more here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!