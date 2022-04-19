VIDEO: Rockettes Hopefuls High Kick Into Auditions at Radio City Music Hall

Just yesterday, The Radio City Rockettes held their 2022 auditions at Radio City Music Hall. Dancers that attended the audition could receive a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an offer to attend the dance company's invite-only conservatory program, a week-long training intensive presented at no cost to participating dancers.

Additionally, to create a more inclusive line by broadening the number of dancers eligible to become Rockettes, the organization expanded its height requirement, widening by an inch, changing from 5'6"-5'10½" to 5'5"-5'10½".

The Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America, admired for their iconic style of dance, as well as their unity both on and off the stage. The Rockettes are unique in that each dancer is an integral and equal link in the creation of the Rockettes line. Their individual talent and athleticism is unrivaled and together, they perform intricate choreography that is both graceful and powerful. Since their debut at Radio City Music Hall, the Rockettes have inspired and amazed audiences from around the world in their annual Christmas Spectacular, which has been seen by more than 69 million people since it opened in 1933.

