Meet the Cast of FOR COLORED GIRLS...; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf begins previews tonight, Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Booth Theatre. The show will officially open on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

The show marks Camille A. Brown's directorial debut on Broadway. Brown, who served as choreographer on the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk award-winning 2019 production of the play at The Public Theater, will also continue in her role as choreographer on Broadway, making her the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years.

Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls.

Meet the cast below!

Lady in Orange

Amara Granderson (Lady in Orange) is a Brooklyn native thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in "for colored girls..." Training: MFA UC San Diego, BA Oberlin College. Selected Theater Credits: Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Romeo 'n' Juliet (Classical Theatre of Harlem), Stick Fly (Intiman Theater). Selected Film/TV: Ford commercial (dir. Chloe Zhao). She is eternally grateful to her family, friends, & Ms. Caroline for getting her to this impactful milestone.

Lady in Brown

Tendayi Kuumba (Lady in Brown) International dancer, choreographer, singer, & songwriter, Tendayi Kuumba is a graduate of North Atlanta High School of Performing Arts and Spelman College. Recently, Tendayi performed as a background vocalist/dancer & original cast member of Special Tony Award®-Winning "David Byrne's America Utopia on Broadway" as well as its World Tour since 2018 and HBO Film adaptation directed by Spike Lee.

Former touring company member of Urban Bush Women, Tendayi is also longtime collaborator w/ partner Greg Purnell under the alias UFLYMOTHERSHIP with sonic/choreographic projects Heroiné, Incog-negro, U.F.O: Unidentified Fly Objects, U.F.O: Stardust Melanin, & U.F.O "The Mixtape". Other solo/collaborative choreographic works have been featured at Gibney Dance, in partnership with Stephen Petronio Residency Center, Live Ideas: Drexciya Redux - An Afrofuturist Cabaret at NYLA, Movement Researches' Spring Festival, Czech Republic of NY, " Prague Effects" Residency, Dancespace "Collective Terrains" platform, Spelman Colleges' "Toni Cade Bambara Scholar - Activism Conference, Harlem Stage E-Moves 2019, Hi-ARTS: Critical Breaks Residency, BRICLab, Dance Mission Theaters' D.I.R.T Festival 2021 & Park Armorys' 100 Women/ 100 Years and Lincoln Center's Restart Stages.

She's worked with choreographers T. Lang, Marjani Forte'-Saunders (7NMS), ASÉ Dance Theater Collective, Nathan Trice/ Rituals Performance Project "StrangeLove", Jim Findlay's "Electric Lucifer" workshop & Philadelphia Operas' "We Shall Not be Moved" directed by Bill T. Jones. She continues to build her pedagogy as a teaching artist occasionally at NYU Tisch and as a B.O.L.D Facilitator for Urban Bush Women.

Currently commissioned by the Petronio Residency Center to create upcoming UFLYMOTHERSHIP work for spring 2022, she gives thanks and blessings for life, love, breath, and the pursuit of happiness through creativity.

Lady in Red

Kenita R. Miller (Lady in Red) Broadway: Come From Away (Hannah), Once On This Island (Mama Euralie/ Grammy Nom.), The Color Purple (Celie), Xanadu (Erato/Kira understudy) Off-Broadway: Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Granny) Encores!, Bella: An American Tall Tale (Miss Cabbagestalk/Mama), Merrily We Roll Along (Encores!), Wild Party (Encores!), Langston In Harlem (Zora Neale Hurston -Drama Desk Nom./ Audelco Award), Working (Drama Desk Award), Avenue Q Regional: Parade (Minnie McKnight, Angela/2014 Barrymore Award Outstanding Featured Actress), Once On This Island (Timoune/ Mama Euralie), Ragtime (Sarah) Film/TV: Tick Tick Boom, "Sesame Street", "Bull", "Hostages", "Blacklist".

Lady in Green

Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green) is a Brooklyn-based performer, choreographer and writer creating multidisciplinary performance pieces. The child of immigrants from Nigeria, Okpokwasili was born and raised in the Bronx, and the histories of these places and the girls and women who inhabit them feature prominently in much of her work. Her highly experimental productions include "Bessie" Award winning Pent-Up: A Revenge Dance, "Bessie" Award winning Bronx Gothic, Bronx Gothic: The Oval, Poor People's TV Room, Poor People's TV Room Solo, When I Return Who Will Receive Me, and Adaku's Revolt. Recent works include installations in the exhibitions: "Grief and Grievance, Art and Mourning in America" at the New Museum, "Witchhunt" at The Hammer Museum in LA, "Sex Ecologies" at Kunsthall Trondheim in Norway. Commissions include the performance"On the way, undone" at the Highline in NYC and at Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn as part of FIAF's Crossing the Line Festival, the film"Returning" for Danspace Project, and the site-specific performances "Swallow the Moon" at Jacob's Pillow.

She has worked with film and theater directors: Carrie Mae Weems, Ralph Lemon, Arthur Jafa, Terence Nance, Josephine Decker, Mika Rottenberg, Mahyad Tousi, Charlotte Brathwaite, Jim Findlay, Annie Dorsen and Peter Born.

She has worked at the newly re-envisioned Flea Theater, the Public, TFANA, Soho Rep, HERE Arts Center, and the Kitchen.

Okpokwasili's residencies and awards include The French American Cultural Exchange (2006-2007); Maggie Allesee National Center for Choreography Choreographic Fellowship (2012); Baryshnikov Arts Center Artist-in-Residence (2013); New York Live Arts Studio Series (2013); Under Construction at the Park Avenue Armory (2013); New York Foundation for the Arts' Fellowship in Choreography (2013); Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Extended Life Program (2014-17, 2019-20); ICPP at Wesleyan (2015), The Foundation for Contemporary Arts' artist grant in dance (2014); BRIClab (2015); Columbia University (2015), the Rauschenberg Residency (2015), UNC Chapel Hill CPA Fellow. Okpokwasili was the 2015-2017 Randjelovic/Stryker New York Live Arts Resident Commissioned Artist (RCA.) She was a 2018 Princeton University Hodder Fellow, a 2018 Herb Alpert Awardee in Dance, an Antonyo Awardee, a 2018 Doris Duke Artist Awardee, and a 2018 MacArthur Fellow.

She will be the inaugural artist for the Kravis Studio Residency program at MOMA.

Lady In Blue

The child of a Trinidadian father and Tobagonian mother, Stacey Sargeant was born & raised in the East New York section of Brooklyn. She is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and the Performing Arts and received her BFA in musical theater from Syracuse University.

Stacey can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix film, The Forty-Year-Old Version, and in the third season of Nat Geo's, "Genius: Aretha" as Dinah Washington. She most recently guest-starred and recurred on CBS' Blue Bloods and Bull, respectively.

Sargeant received Drama Desk, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel nominations for her work in the NYTimes Critic's Pick, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future at Ars Nova. She is the recipient of the South Korea Daegu International Musical Festival's Best Supporting Actress Award, as well as New York Musical Theatre Festival's Outstanding Individual Performance Award. In addition, her filmmaking debut, Though I'm Not Perfect, a documentary short about the physical and psychological dangers of the ballet world to young girls, won the Honolulu Film Award for Best Educational Film.

Credits include: Film: Come Sunday, Top Five, Obvious Child; TV: "Blue Bloods," "Bull," "Elementary", "The Blacklist", "Gossip Girl", "Glee", "Law & Order: SVU"; Theater: Nantucket Sleigh Ride (Lincoln Center Theater), Homos, Or Everyone in America (Labyrinth), Two Gentlemen of Verona and the all-female The Taming of the Shrew (Delacorte Theatre), Eclipsed (Public Theater, Curran, Yale Rep, McCarter Theatre (workshop), Our Lady of Kibeho and Big Love (Signature Theatre), Legally Blonde (1st Nat'l Tour).

Lady in Purple

Alexandria Wailes (she/her) received a 2020 Obie Citation for Sustained Excellence as an Artist and Advocate and a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play For Colored Girls.. at The Public.

Broadway: Deaf West's Spring Awakening, Big River (Tony Honoree for Ensemble). Off-Broadway: Playwright Horizons' I Was Most Alive with You, A Kind Of Alaska, Film: 'The Hyperglot'; TV: 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent', 'High Maintenance', 'Little America', 'Nurse Jackie'.

Alexandria is an actor, director, dancer, choreographer, and director of artistic sign language. She has worked on stage, in front of the camera and behind the scenes on numerous on and off-Broadway and regional theaters, television and film. She worked with Deaf West Theatre, Mixed Blood Theatre, Playwrights Horizon, The Public, Pasadena Playhouse, City Center NY, Ars Nova and more. As director of artistic sign language, she worked on the revival of Broadway's Children of a Lesser God and King Lear; This Close S.1 & 2, Quantico S.3, A Quiet Place 1 & 2, Wonderstruck and 2021's Sundance Film Festival darling, CODA.

Over the years she has worked as an advisor for ASL theatre interpreted teams for on and off-Broadway with Hands On and TDF, as a teaching artist bringing theatre into classrooms, and is an educator at several museums in NYC- notably the Whitney Museum, The Jewish Museum, and the Lower East Side Tenement Museum. She danced and performed with the Heidi Latsky Dance company. She is a co-founder of BHo5.org and a member of the Forest of Arden company.

Ms. Wailes has spent many years advocating for Deaf and disability rights within the performing arts. She currently serves on the Dance/NYC disability task force. She received a Tony Honoree for Ensemble in the Deaf West revival of Big River along with numerous nominations and accolades. A proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA & the SDC.

D. Woods

Lady in Yellow

D. Woods is a multi-hyphenate performing artist who excels in all facets of entertainment. Prior to her chart-topping and multi-platinum success with the pop/R&B recording group Danity Kane, she trained at Tri-Cities High School for Visual and Performing Arts and the Freddie Hendricks Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA). She continued her studies at The Ailey School, trained at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated from The Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

She is the Founder of Woodgrane Entertainment and has been consecutively recognized as a Grammy Nomination contender. She has performed multiple roles in the Off-Broadway run of Ntozake Shange's "for colored girls..." at The Public Theater, Christopher Green's "Prurience" at The Guggenheim Museum and her semi-autobiographical play "Trouble In Paradise". Additional credits include Patrick Ian Polk's acclaimed film "Blackbird" and the AllBLK series "Stuck With You". D.Woods is grateful for making her Broadway debut. Follow @yagirldwoods on all social media.

