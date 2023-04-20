Wake Up With BWW 4/20: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG and GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR; Plus a Message From Jonathan Groff!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to The Thanksgiving Play, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened last night, Wednesday, April 19. Check out all new photos below!

Plus, check out photos from Good Night, Oscar, starring Sean Hayes.

Santino Fontana will lead a concert production of Nine, as part of Transport Group's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series on Monday, June 26, 2023. Learn more about the show below!

Plus, check out an exclusive video message from Jonathan Groff, in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

A Birthday Message From Jonathan Groff We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Actor Ben Lipitz, Long-Running Star of THE LION KING, Dies At Age 58

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway actor Ben Lipitz has died at the age of 58. Lipitz was part of The Lion King family for well over a decade, performing the role of Pumbaa in over 6,000 performances both on Broadway and as part of the national tour. . (more...)

Photos: First Look at PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Featuring Neil Patrick Harris

by Stephi Wild

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened last night, Wednesday, April 19th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for a limited engagement. Check out all new photos, featuring Neil Patrick Harris who appears in the show for a limited time!. (more...)

Santino Fontana Will Lead NINE: IN CONCERT This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Transport Group will present Nine: In Concert as the next installment in its Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8pm in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Recoups Broadway Investment

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child recouped it's Broadway investment. See who is starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Ariana Grande Calls Her With WICKED Movie Updates on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

by Michael Major

Kristin Chenoweth sat down on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning, discussing the advice that she gave to Ariana Grande before she films the upcoming Wicked film adaptation. The original Glinda also discussed the phone calls she receives from Grande, from the moment she first got the role to updates during filming. Watch the video now!. (more...)

National Theatre Will Present Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES From Dave Malloy and More

by Stephi Wild

The National Theatre has announced two new productions, Roald Dahl's The Witches, in a co-production with the Roald Dahl Story Company, and The Effect, in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Sean Hayes & More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Sean Hayes and more in Good Night, Oscar on Broadway.. (more...)

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director & CEO Of Roundabout Theatre Company, Dies At Age 66

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of longtime Roundabout Theatre Company Artistic Director and CEO, Todd Haimes. . (more...)

Video: Watch Bernadette Peters in Apple TV's HIGH DESERT Series Trailer

by Michael Major

Apple TV+ has unveiled the video trailer for "High Desert," the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, and featuring Tony winner Bernadette Peters. The series also includes Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend and Keir O'Donnell.. (more...)

- The Thanksgiving Play officially opens tonight on Broadway!

