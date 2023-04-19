Actor Ben Lipitz, Long-Running Star of THE LION KING, Dies At Age 58

Broadway actor Ben Lipitz has died at the age of 58.

Lipitz was part of The Lion King family for well over a decade, performing the role of Pumbaa in over 6,000 performances both on Broadway and as part of the national tour.

Tonight's performances of the musical on Broadway and on tour have been dedicated in his honor.

Lipitz's body of work included numerous regional theatre credits including portrayals of Michael in God of Carnage, Max Bialystock in The Producers at Walnut Street Theatre, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof at Broadway Live, Policy Pinkle in Red, Hot And Blue at Goodspeed Opera and Papermill Playhouse), as well as numerous roles in the Shakespeare canon.

Lipitz has also appeared on screen in "Law And Order: SVU," "The Sopranos," "Law And Order," "100 Centre Street," "Homicide," "The Giraffe" and "Find Me Guilty."

In addition to his artistic pursuits, Lipitz was an avid advocate and fundraiser, producing over 100 concerts for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Entertainment Community Fund, and The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey. Over his many years on tour, Ben raised an astounding $3,425,139.22 for Broadway Cares.