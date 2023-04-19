Video: Watch Bernadette Peters in Apple TV's HIGH DESERT Series Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for "High Desert," the new eight-episode dark comedy starring Patricia Arquette, who also serves as executive producer, and featuring Tony winner Bernadette Peters.

The series also includes Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend and Keir O'Donnell.

Directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

"High Desert" follows Peggy (Arquette), an on-again-off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is created and written by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, who also serve as executive producers. "High Desert" is produced by Stiller through Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media.

"High Desert" reunites Stiller with Arquette following the AFI and WGA Award-winning, and Peabody Award-nominated hit Apple Original series "Severance," as well as "Escape at Dannemora," and the comedy classic "Flirting with Disaster." Stiller and Jay Roach also previously collaborated on the legendary comedy trilogy "Meet the Parents," "Meet the Fockers," and "Little Fockers."

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, two Grammy Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She has been seen on Broadway in Into the Woods, Gypsy, Hello Dolly, Sunday in the Park With George, and many more.

Watch the new trailer here:



