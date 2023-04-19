Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Ariana Grande Calls Her With WICKED Movie Updates on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Grande is currently in London filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Kristin Chenoweth sat down on The Kelly Clarkson Show this morning, discussing the advice that she gave to Ariana Grande before she films the upcoming Wicked film adaptation.

The original Glinda also discussed the phone calls she receives from Grande, from the moment she first got the role to updates during filming.

"I'm so proud of her and she calls me and she says, 'This is what I got to do today' and 'What do you think of that?' I'm just so proud of her. I can't wait to see her do it," Chenoweth shared.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Chenoweth's advice to Ariana was "to find her own Glinda."

Kristin Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003 for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked. She passes the wand to Grande, who will take on the role in the new film adaptation, which is currently being filmed in the U.K.

The first part of the two Wicked movies will be released on November 27, 2024. The second part of the film will be released on December 25, 2025.

Also appearing in the film is Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively.

Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play Shiz University classmates Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively, with Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, and Adam James.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.

Watch Kristin Chenoweth on The Kelly Clarkson Show here:








