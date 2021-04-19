Wake Up With BWW 4/19: Sutton Foster Speaks on Rudin Controversy, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Sutton Foster has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin, and explained the reason for her lack of public acknowledgement of the situation. Read and watch her full statement in the story below.

Jagged Little Pill is headed down under! The production is coming to Sydney, Australia later this year. Sydney audiences will be the first outside of Broadway to experience the production.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Sutton Foster Speaks Out About Scott Rudin - 'The Only Positive Outcome Is The One That Happened'

Sutton Foster has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding Scott Rudin, and explained the reason for her lack of public acknowledgement of the situation.. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: ECLIPSED, SLAVE PLAY, HANGMEN and More About the John Golden Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the John Golden Theatre! Learn about the shows to have graced the stage of the theatre including, The Normal Heart, A Doll's House, Part 2, Eclipsed, Slave Play, and many more!. (more...)

3) Theatre 40 Will Perform a Reading of POWER & LIGHT This Week

Theatre 40 will present a play reading on YouTube of a new work by John Strysik, Power & Light. Thomas Edison and Nikolai Tesla: The War That Lit the World. Pioneering scientists in electronics, they were rivals with differing viewpoints on delivering energy. Edison was about the money, while Tesla was more a believer in free energy for all. Commerce won.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Kerry Butler hosts a masterclass on Stage Door tonight at 7pm! Learn how to act a song, song analysis, how to belt in a healthy way, acting the song, and more! Learn more here.

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Wagner's Lohengrin Starring Eva Marton, Leonie Rysanek, Peter Hofmann, Leif Roar, and John Macurdy, conducted by James Levine. Production by August Everding. From January 10, 1986. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Coming to Sydney, Australia in September 2021

Jagged Little Pill, the 15-time Tony Award nominated Broadway musical, inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, will premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney in September this year. Sydney audiences will be the first outside of Broadway to experience the production.

What we're watching: The Skivvies Return to the Green Room 42 With Matt Doyle, Nate Hopkins, and Diana Huey

The Skivvies returned to The Green Room 42 yesterday, April 16, for their first performance in front of a live audience in over a year. Their special guests for this performance included Matt Doyle, Nate Hopkins, and Diana Huey.

For the setlist, the duo took on songs like "Hot Up Herre", "Don't Worry Be Happy", "Science Fiction Double Feature" and even put a COVID-19 spin on "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tim Curry, who turns 75 today!

Tim Curry is an English actor, voice actor and singer. He is known for his work in a diverse range of theatre, film, and television productions, often portraying villainous roles or character parts. Curry rose to prominence with his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), reprising the role he had originated in the 1973 London and 1974 Los Angeles stage productions of The Rocky Horror Show.

His other stage work includes various roles in the original West End production of Hair, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 1980 Broadway production of Amadeus, the Pirate King in the 1982 West End production of The Pirates of Penzance, Alan Swann in the Broadway production of My Favourite Year and King Arthur in Broadway and West End productions of Spamalot from 2005 to 2007.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!