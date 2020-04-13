Wake Up With BWW 4/13: Disney Concert Musicians Petition Their Union, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Concert was originally set to livestream as a fundraiser but was cancelled due to a union dispute. Now the Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the members of the orchestra for the night, the contractor for the orchestra and even Adam Krauthamer, President of Local 802 AFM.

Check out videos from stars such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ben Platt, Gina Naomi Baez, and more!

Plus, check out our list of all of the upcoming events streaming live today!

1) Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union

The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the members of the orchestra for the night, the contractor for the orchestra and even Adam Krauthamer, President of Local 802 AFM. Click here to read and sign the petition.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS

by Stage Tube

It's the song everyone has been asking for, and today, Andrew Lloyd Webber has given the people what they want! . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky

Stars in The House continued yesterday (2pm) with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! with Andrew Lloyd Webber, Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Jason Tam, Norm Lewis; and last night (8pm) for DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES with Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, Brenda Strong and Vanessa Williams.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Patrick Dunn Performs LES MISERABLES Parody 'Stay At Home'

by Stage Tube

Patrick Dunn, the current Jean Valjean of the Les Misérables North American Tour, has shared his pandemic parody of 'Bring Him Home' lovingly changed to 'Stay at Home'. . (more...)

5) Shows Shutdown: A Look at Broadway Closures of the 21st Century

by Alexa Criscitiello

Throughout the short beginning of 21st century alone, Broadway has been dealt a number of blows in various ways and has always managed to find a way back. Read about them here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Dvořák's Rusalka, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Leave a Light On continue with Sophie Evans and Lauren Samuels. Find out more here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome continues with Charles Busch "Native New Yorker" tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!

What we're geeking out over: Gina Naomi Baez Returns With WEST SIDE STORY Parody 'A Boy Like That Might Spread Corona'

Gina Naomi Baez is back with another quarantine parody! This time she performs as Anita and Maria from West Side Story in the song and music video "A Boy Like That Might Spread Corona."

Anita, being the seamstress she is, sews all day and night to make a face mask for Maria. When Maria refuses to wear it, chaos ensues!

What we're watching: Nathan Lane Chats His New Role on PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, Terrence McNally, His Stage Career, and More!

Nathan Lane was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning, to chat about his role on the television series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Lane chatted with correspondent Martha Teichner about pushing himself into more dramatic roles on stage, the loss of playwright Terrence McNally, and the wisdom he learned from George C. Scott, his co-star in his very first Broadway show back in 1982.

Social Butterfly: Ben Platt Covers 'Needy' By Ariana Grande

Saturday song #4@ArianaGrande ♥️

(one never changes an Ari key) pic.twitter.com/pw7d1AxLOw - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 11, 2020

Tony-winner Ben Platt took a seat at the keyboard today to deliver an Ariana Grande cover for his followers! Check out the Tony-winner below singing her ballad, "Needy" (in the original key, natch)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Liz Callaway, who turns 59 today!

Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Off-Broadway, she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill, and also appeared in No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, Godspell, and Brownstone. Other New York appearances include Hair in Concert, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center , A Stephen Sondheim Evening, and Fiorello! at Encores! She also starred as Venus in the Chicago Ovations! production of One Touch of Venus, and in Elegies at Reprise! in Los Angeles .

The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at the Donmar Warehouse in London . Originally produced at New York 's Rainbow and Stars, the show was recorded live by DRG Records. Relative Harmony, also created with her sister opened to rave reviews in New York and Los Angeles . She had the pleasure of co-starring with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York . Her extensive concert and symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and on tour with the Boston Pops. Worldwide, she has performed in China , Iceland , Estonia , Germany , France , and Slovenia.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's The Return of Jafar, and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2:Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





