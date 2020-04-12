VIDEO: Gina Naomi Baez Returns With WEST SIDE STORY Parody 'A Boy Like That Might Spread Corona'

Shutdown Streaming
Gina Naomi Baez is back with another quarantine parody! This time she performs as Anita and Maria from West Side Story in the song and music video "A Boy Like That Might Spread Corona."

Anita, being the seamstress she is, sews all day and night to make a face mask for Maria. When Maria refuses to wear it, chaos ensues!

Check it out below!

Watch Baez's Wicked parody, "What Is This Quarantine?" here and her Frozen parody, 'Do You Wanna Learn a TikTok Dance?" here!

Gina most recently played Maria in Women On Fire Off-Broadway at Royal Family Performing Arts Space. She originated the role of Agnes in A Taste of Things to Come at Bucks County Playhouse. She was understudied & performed the role of Agnes in the Off-Broadway Production of A Taste of Things to Come at The York Theatre Company. She also has been seen as La Muchacha in NYMF's Under Fire , cast member of 8 Minute Musicals. She can also be seen in Season 4 of NETFLIX'S Orange is the New Black and will be playing a recurring role in Season 2 of Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have it Too on NETFLIX.

