VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

It's the song everyone has been asking for, and today, Andrew Lloyd Webber has given the people what they want!

Listen to Andrew Lloyd Webber play Memory from Cats below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

For this Sunday's Singalong, it's the song from Cats that you've all been asking for, Memory - ALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/g41pINckSt Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 12, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You