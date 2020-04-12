Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Patrick Dunn Performs LES MISERABLES Parody 'Stay At Home'

Article Pixel Apr. 12, 2020  

Patrick Dunn, the current Jean Valjean of the Les Misérables North American Tour, has shared his pandemic parody of 'Bring Him Home' lovingly changed to 'Stay at Home'.

Patrick Dunn is currently appearing as Jean Valjean in the national tour of Les Miserables. Previous credits include The Phantom of the Opera (u/s The Phantom),Waitress (1st national tour-original cast), Hal Prince's Candide at NYC Opera (u/s Candide), A Christmas Carol: The Musical at Madison Square Garden (Young Scrooge), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Pirates of Penzance (Frederic), Titanic (Barrett). BFA: The Hartt School.

