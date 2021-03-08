Wake Up With BWW 3/8: Eva Noblezada Sings MEAN GIRLS With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Eva Noblezada's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Eva singing 'I'd Rather Be Me' from Mean Girls!

Today's Theater Stories features the Majestic Theatre! Learn about some of the best-known shows to grace the stage of the Majestic Theatre, including Carousel, South Pacific, Camelot, Phantom of the Opera, and many more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Eva Noblezada Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Broadway favorite Eva Noblezada, who joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 7 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC and More About The Majestic Theatre!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Majestic Theatre! Learn about some of the best-known shows to grace the stage of the Majestic Theatre, including Carousel, South Pacific, Camelot, Phantom of the Opera, and many more!. (more...)

3) Our 11 Favorite Performances by Women in Movie Musicals

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Happy Women's History Month! To celebrate, BroadwayWorld put together a list of some of the best performances by women in movie musicals. . (more...)

4) Exclusive: Eva Noblezada Sings 'I'd Rather Be Me' From MEAN GIRLS in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Eva Noblezada's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert, featuring Eva singing 'I'd Rather Be Me' from Mean Girls!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's Manon Lescaut Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, Pablo Elvira, and Renato Capecchi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Gian Carlo Menotti. From March 29, 1980. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

