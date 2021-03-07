Theater Stories: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, CAROUSEL, SOUTH PACIFIC and More About The Majestic Theatre!

It is impossible to walk into a Broadway theatre, or simply just think of a Broadway theatre, without immediately connecting a memory to it. Every Broadway theatre is filled with a rich and colorful history, brimming over with stories of the stars who graced its staged, legends that were made within its walls, and the feelings we all have of looking back and thinking "I saw a Tony winning performance in that theater" or "I wish I'd seen that performance in that theater."

Whether a theater has a history that's a hundred years old or closer to forty, every Broadway theater tells a story, each one filled with fun facts you never knew!

With our new series, Theater Stories, we're bringing you tidbits you may have never heard, tales you never thought to ask about and more, giving you a better look into the history of Broadway theatres, as well as a leg-up on your next theater-trivia night.

When was the Majestic Theatre built?

The Majestic Theatre opened in 1927, and was designed by the famed Herbert J. Krapp, who also designed the Imperial Theatre, the Majestic Theatre, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre and more. The theater was designed in a Spanish style, with Adam style detailing in the interior of the theatre. The Majestic Theatre was the largest legitimate theatre on Broadway when it opened, and it is currently one of the larger theatres on Broadway, seating 1681. The first show to be performed in the Majestic Theatre was the 1927 with the musical Rufus LeMaire's Affairs, and the Majestic has been known throughout its history to house large-scale musicals. The Majestic was host to the 50th Tony Awards in 1996.

What stars and shows have graced the stage at the Majestic Theatre?

Shows to have been performed at the Majestic Theatre include: Babes in Arms (1937) starring Mitzi Green, Ray Heatherton, Alfred Drake, and the Nicholas Brothers; Porgy and Bess (1942) starring Todd Duncan and Anne Brown; Carousel (1945) starring John Raitt, Jan Clayton, Jean Darling, Eric Mattson, Christine Johnson, Murvyn Vye and more; South Pacific (1949) starring Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza, William Tabbert, Betta St. John, Juanita Hall and more.

The Music Man (1957) starring Robert Preston, Barbara Cook, Eddie Hodges, Pert Kelton, Iggie Wolfington, David Burns and more; Camelot (1960) starring Julie Andrews, Richard Burton, Roddy McDowall, Robert Goulet and more; Tovarich (1963) starring Vivien Leigh, Jean Pierre Aumont, George S. Irving, and more; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1964, transfer from the Mark Hellinger Theatre) starring Zero Mostel, Jack Gilford, David Burns, John Carradine, Ruth Kobart, Raymond Walburn and more.

Funny Girl (1966, transfer from the Winter Garden Theatre) starring Barbra Streisand, Sydney Chaplin, Kay Medford and more; Fiddler on the Roof (1967, transfer from Imperial Theatre) starring Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova, Bea Arthur, Austin Pendleton and more; A Little Night Music (1973 transfer from Shubert) starring Glynis Johns, Len Cariou, Hermione Gingold and more; Mack & Mabel (1974) starring Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters;

(Mack & Mabel, 1974)

The Wiz (1975) starring Stephanie Mills, Stu Gilliam, Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes, Ted Ross, André DeShields and more;

(The Wiz, 1975)

Ballroom (1978) starring Dorothy Loudon and Vincent Gardenia; Brigadoon (1980 revival) starring Meg Bussert, Martin Vidnovic, and John Curry; 42 Street (1981, transfer from the Winter Garden) starring Jerry Orbach, Tammy Grimes, Wanda Richert, and Lee Roy Reams; Phantom of the Opera (1988) starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton, plus many more!

What show is currently at the Majestic Theatre?

The show that currently calls the Majestic Theatre home is none other than The Phantom of the Opera! Phantom of the Opera began previews at the Majestic Theatre in on January 9, 1988 and officially opened on January 26. The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway, having run for over 30 years, and playing 13,370 performances.

The original Broadway cast starred Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman, Steve Barton, Judy Kaye, Cris Groenendaal, Nicholas Wyman, Leila Martin, David Romano, and Elisa Heinsohn. The Phantom of the Opera won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Michael Crawford, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Judy Kaye, Best Direction of a Musical for Hal Prince, Best Scenic Design for Maria Björnson, Best Costume Design for Maria Björnson, and Best Lighting Design for Andrew Bridge.

The Phantom of the Opera has been staged in countries all around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Poland, and many more. A film version of the musical was released in 2004, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver, and Jennifer Ellison.

What films feature the Majestic Theatre?

The Majestic Theatre is featured in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Benjamin Button, played by in the film by Brad Pitt, attends a performance of Carousel, where the character of Daisy, played by Cate Blanchett, performs the role of Louise in the show's ballet. The exterior of the Majestic Theatre is featured in the 1960 film The Apartment, where C.C. Bud Baxter, played by Jack Lemmon, is stood up by Fran Kubelik, played by Shirley MacLaine, outside a performance of The Music Man.

(The Apartment, 1960)