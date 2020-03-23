Wake Up With BWW 3/23: Watch the Full ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Stream, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, The Rosie O'Donnell Show returned for a livestreamed online episode, to benefit the Actors Fund. Watch the full stream below!

Plus, check out a list of today's online events, including a new Living Room Concerts video, two new episodes of Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House series, and more!

1) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Releases HERCULES Parody 'Social Distance'

Randy Rainbow is at it again with a new song parody. This time, he takes on the song 'I Can Go the Distance' from Hercules, and makes it relevant to today's age of social distancing.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed Perform HERCULES Parody 'Keep Your Distance'

Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed went digital with their Broadway Princess Party, performing a parody of I Can Go the Distance from Hercules!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, and Jason Robert Brown Perform 'Not While I'm Around'

In honor of Stephen Sondheim's birthday today, Jason Robert Brown released a video of his SubCulture concert, which featured Sondheim, from June 2019.. (more...)

4) Quiz: This or That- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition!

We're wishing a happy birthday to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim! Take our This or That quiz to determine which team you're on!. (more...)

5) Kristin Chenoweth Shares If She'll Ever Perform in WICKED Again, Sings Judy Garland & More on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The Actors Fund has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 2pm with Fiddler on The Roof in Yiddish's Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla presenting Love Duets Lunchtime Concert, followed by a Q&A with online audience members. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Hampstead Theatre's production of I And You, starring Maisie Williams, will be available on the company's Instagram page, here!

What we're geeking out over: Watch the Trailer For Ziegfeld Theater's NEWSIES in ASL

Ziegfeld Theater has filmed its production of Newsies, performed in both English and American Sign Language (ASL). Watch the trailer now!

The production is available to watch on the company's website, through March 29 at 11:45pm, for just $9.50. Check it out here: https://www.zigarts.com/newsies-stream

What we're watching: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!

12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen returned for a one-night-only engagement of the legendary, 25-time Emmy Award winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" to air on YouTube.

This special event has been conceived as a LIVE streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund, in order to help in this time of crisis.

Social Butterfly: Michael Urie Performs HAMLET as Arnold Beckoff from TORCH SONG

Is the world ready for @michaelurie performing Hamlet as Arnold Beckoff from TORCH SONG? Is it exactly what we need in times like this? We think: yas! #ShakespeareChallenge pic.twitter.com/JNTCS243vn - Shakespeare Theatre Company (@ShakespeareinDC) March 20, 2020

Michael Urie has taken the #ShakespeareChallenge to a new level! The actor took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Hamlet as Arnold Beckoff from Torch Song.

"I was lucky enough to play Arnold Bekhoff in [Torch Song] Off Broadway, then Hamlet at [Shakespeare in DC], then Arnold again ON Broadway, then Hamlet again - somewhere along the way, I guess I got confused," Urie writes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





