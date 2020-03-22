VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, and Jason Robert Brown Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
In honor of Stephen Sondheim's birthday today, Jason Robert Brown released a video of his SubCulture concert, which featured Sondheim, from June 2019.
The video features Katrina Lenk, singing Not While I'm Around, while accompanied by Brown and Sondheim.
Watch the video below!
The concert's creative team is as follows:
Sound Designer: Jon Weston
Lighting Designer: Zach Pizza
Mixing and Mastering: Jeffrey Lesser
Director of Photography: Alan Smith
Video Editing: Jodi Binstock
Program Cover Photo: Erika Kapin
Director: Daisy Prince
Executive Producer: Marc Kaplan