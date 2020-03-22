VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim, Katrina Lenk, and Jason Robert Brown Perform 'Not While I'm Around'

In honor of Stephen Sondheim's birthday today, Jason Robert Brown released a video of his SubCulture concert, which featured Sondheim, from June 2019.

The video features Katrina Lenk, singing Not While I'm Around, while accompanied by Brown and Sondheim.

Watch the video below!

The concert's creative team is as follows:

Sound Designer: Jon Weston

Lighting Designer: Zach Pizza

Mixing and Mastering: Jeffrey Lesser

Director of Photography: Alan Smith

Video Editing: Jodi Binstock

Program Cover Photo: Erika Kapin

Director: Daisy Prince

Executive Producer: Marc Kaplan





