VIDEO: Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed Perform HERCULES Parody 'Keep Your Distance'

Article Pixel Mar. 22, 2020  

Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed went digital with their Broadway Princess Party, performing a parody of I Can Go the Distance from Hercules!

Watch the trio sing the song, titled 'Keep Your Distance' below!

The song was conceived by Ken Davenport with parody lyrics by Amanda Yesnowitz, music direction by Benjamin Rauhala, and orchestration by Doug Katsaros.

The original music is by Alan Menken and original lyrics by David Zippel.

The video was filmed by Nathan Johnson, Adam J. Levy, and Liz Stern and edited by Benjamin Rauhala. It features special guest appearances by Isla Hartmann and Lyla Johnson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



