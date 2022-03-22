Wake Up With BWW 3/22: MJ THE MUSICAL Tour, THE COLOR PURPLE Film Cast, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Myles Frost and the Broadway company of MJ the Musical

Today's top stories include an upcoming North American tour of MJ the Musical, set to begin in 2023. Plus, Ben Levi Ross returns to Dear Evan Hansen, additional casting for The Color Purple film, and more!

Mill Mountain Theatre Will Stage Previously Canceled Production Of IN THE HEIGHTS

by BWW Staff

Over the weekend, cast members at Mill Mountain Theatre were told they were being let go after bringing to leadership complaints of whitewashing of the role of Vanessa in the production.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns, Jonah Platt & More in A WALK ON THE MOON Rehearsals

by Bruce Glikas

George Street Playhouse shared photos today from the first rehearsal for the East Coast premiere of the new musical A Walk on the Moon, which begins preview performances April 26 and opens May 6 at The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, only a short train ride from New York City.. (more...)

MJ Will Embark on North American Tour in 2023

by Stephi Wild

The new musical MJ will launch a coast-to-coast North American tour at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on July 15, 2023, and will play in 17 major cities (and more than 60 engagement weeks) in its first season, while MJ continues its Broadway run at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.. (more...)

Ben Levi Ross Returns to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Beginning Tomorrow For Eight Weeks Only

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ben Levi Ross will be welcomed back to the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street) this Tuesday, March 22, where he will re-join the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen as 'Evan Hansen.'. (more...)

Death of Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Has Been Classified As a Homicide

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The death last week of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern has been classified by New York police as a homicide. Her attacker remains at large.. (more...)

Jarrod Spector Will Play Steven Spielberg in the World Premiere of BRUCE at Seattle Rep

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Seattle Rep announced that Tony-nominated leading man Jarrod Spector has been cast in the highly anticipated role of Steven Spielberg in the world-premiere production of BRUCE.. (more...)

Final Week To Vote In The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; See The Current Standings!

by Marianka Swain

It's the final week of voting for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favourites. Voting closes on Friday, 25 March.. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE Film Adds David Alan Grier, Louis Gossett, Jr., and More!

by Stephi Wild

Joining the cast are Louis Gossett, Jr. as 'Ol' Mister', David Alan Grier as 'Reverend Avery', Tamela J. Mann as 'First Lady', Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as 'Young Celie', Deon Cole as 'Alfonso', and Stephen Hill as 'Buster'.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Fra Fee, Amy Lennox, and More in CABARET

by Stephi Wild

Cabaret gets its new leads beginning tonight! Fra Fee will play 'The Emcee' and Amy Lennox will play 'Sally Bowles' from 21 March - 25 June 2022. This unique production opened in December last year to critical and audience acclaim.. (more...)

