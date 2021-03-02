Wake Up With BWW 3/2: Gavin Creel and Shoshana Bean Perform in NY PopsUp, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This Saturday, as a part of NY PopsUp, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Ximone Rose united to bring music back to the city. Check out photos and video from the performance!

Rehearsals have begun for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella! Webber went behind the scenes with the musical's star Carrie Hope Fletcher and more in a new video on social media.

A new video has been released from Slave Play, and its playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, called 'Notes on Style.' In the video, take an intimate look inside the original 2017 script of Slave Play and explore how Jeremy O Harris' "Notes on Style" were brought to life in the production.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Reeve Carney Will Lead Upcoming Jeff Buckley Biopic EVERYBODY HERE WANTS YOU NOW

by TV News Desk

The singer only released one album, 'Grace,' before his untimely death in 1997. 'Grace' includes Buckley's legendary cover of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' among ten other tracks.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Rehearsals Begin For Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA; Go Behind the Scenes!

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.. (more...)

3) Photos and Video: Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean Bring Music Back to Manhattan with NY PopsUp!

Passersby in Lower Manhattan got a treat on Saturday afternoon. As a part of NY PopsUp- the sprawling arts festival intended to bring back the arts sector in New York State, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Ximone Rose united to bring music back to the city.. (more...)

4) What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 1-7

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home! This week includes The Seth Concert Series and It's Women's Play.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Susan Graham, Paul Plishka, Frank Lopardo, and Bruno Pola, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 10, 1992. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight, Women's History Month kicks off with guest host Laura Benanti.

BWW Exclusive: Rita Moreno Champions the Women's Movement in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In a new exclusive clip from "Still Working 9 to 5," EGOT legend Rita Moreno reflects on the women's movement that followed and preceded the production of the 1980 film "9 to 5."

Moreno starred on the short-lived "9 to 5" television series in 1982 and 1983. She played Violet Newstead, the character originated in the movie by Lily Tomlin and eventually played on Broadway by Allison Janney.

What we're watching: SLAVE PLAY Script Revisited in Jeremy O. Harris' 'Notes on Style'

A new video has been released from Slave Play, and its playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, called 'Notes on Style.'

In the video, take an intimate look inside the original 2017 script of Slave Play and explore how Jeremy O Harris' "Notes on Style" were brought to life in the production.

The video also includes clips from the show, both onstage and backstage, and revisits moments in the script that kept audiences on their toes.

