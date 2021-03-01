Photos and Video: Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean Bring Music Back to Manhattan with NY PopsUp!

Passersby in Lower Manhattan got a treat on Saturday afternoon. As a part of NY PopsUp- the sprawling arts festival intended to bring back the arts sector in New York State, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Ximone Rose united to bring music back to the city.

Watch below as they perform "Love Shack" and "Signed Sealed, Delivered" and check out photos from inside the special day!

Given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances will be announced in advance. Please follow @NYPopsUp on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.