Photos and Video: Gavin Creel & Shoshana Bean Bring Music Back to Manhattan with NY PopsUp!
The performance also featured Ximone Rose, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Meg Toohey, and Marq Walls.
Passersby in Lower Manhattan got a treat on Saturday afternoon. As a part of NY PopsUp- the sprawling arts festival intended to bring back the arts sector in New York State, Tony Award winner Gavin Creel, Shoshana Bean, and Ximone Rose united to bring music back to the city.
Watch below as they perform "Love Shack" and "Signed Sealed, Delivered" and check out photos from inside the special day!
NY PopsUp is an expansive festival consisting of hundreds of pop-up performances that will regularly permeate the daily lives of New Yorkers. It is intended to revitalize the spirit and emotional well-being of New York citizens through the energy of live performance.
The programming for NY PopsUp will be led by the interdisciplinary artist Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scenes and artistic communities. NY PopsUp will run through Labor Day - with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the Festival at Little Island at Pier 55 serving as its apexes.
The public will encounter a range of artists representing all areas of performance - from theater to dance, from poetry to comedy, from pop music to opera, and so much more. Among the confirmed artists are Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming, Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Isabel Leonard, Nico Muhly, Joyce DiDonato, John Early and Kate Berlant, Patti Smith, Mandy Patinkin, Raja Feather Kelly, J'Nai Bridges, Kenan Thompson, Gavin Creel, Garth Fagan, Larry Owens, Q-Tip, Billy Porter, Conrad Tao, Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber, Tina Landau, Rhiannon Giddens, Aparna Nancherla, Anthony Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff, Savion Glover, Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, Chris Celiz, Christine Goerke, Kelli O'Hara, Dev Hynes, Phoebe Robinson, Sara Mearns, George Saunders, Caleb Teicher, Danielle Brooks, Jeremy Denk, Idina Menzel, Sondra Radvanovsky, Gaby Moreno, Davóne Tines, Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Mac, Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, and Courtney ToPanga Washington, among many others. The events themselves will ignite imaginative collisions of different artforms.
Given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances will be announced in advance. Please follow @NYPopsUp on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.
Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt for NY PopsUp
