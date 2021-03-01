VIDEO: SLAVE PLAY Script Revisited in Jeremy O. Harris' 'Notes on Style'

A new video has been released from Slave Play, and its playwright, Jeremy O. Harris, called 'Notes on Style.'

In the video, take an intimate look inside the original 2017 script of Slave Play and explore how Jeremy O Harris' "Notes on Style" were brought to life in the production.

The video also includes clips from the show, both onstage and backstage, and revisits moments in the script that kept audiences on their toes.

"Everything in life is a performance," Harris says. "I've chosen to present a performance of Antebellum life that is in conversation with the ways in which that time has been presented to and informed the world's collective imagination of life in American South during slavery."

Slave Play was produced on Broadway by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Nine Stories, founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker. It opened on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Broadway's Golden Theatre to rave reviews and was the best reviewed play of 2019.

It was included in over 20 Best of 2019 lists including: New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Time Out New York, EW, Out, Paper Magazine, The Guardian, Mic.com, Vox, and Broadway News.



Slave Play is also the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Playwrighting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.