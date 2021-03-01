BWW Exclusive: Rita Moreno Champions the Women's Movement in New Documentary STILL WORKING 9 TO 5

In a new exclusive clip from "Still Working 9 to 5," EGOT legend Rita Moreno reflects on the women's movement that followed and preceded the production of the 1980 film "9 to 5."

Moreno starred on the short-lived "9 to 5" television series in 1982 and 1983. She played Violet Newstead, the character originated in the movie by Lily Tomlin and eventually played on Broadway by Allison Janney.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. Her other notable films include Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994) and the cult film Slums of Beverly Hills (1998). She voiced the titular role of Carmen Sandiego in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999. For theater, she is best known for her role as Googie Gomez in The Ritz.

A documentary about Moreno recently premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

When the highest-grossing comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Dabney Coleman and Lily Tomlin, exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. "Still Working 9 to 5" explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter.

"Still Working 9 to 5" examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic seminal comedy, "9 to 5," starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

