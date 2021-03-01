Reeve Carney Will Lead Upcoming Jeff Buckley Biopic EVERYBODY HERE WANTS YOU NOW

"Hadestown" star Reeve Carney has signed on to play musician Jeff Buckley in an upcoming biopic, titled "Everybody Here Wants You Now."

Orian Williams will make his directorial debut on the project, according to Variety.

"This will be the only official dramatization of Jeff's story which I can promise his fans will be true to him and to his legacy. Thankfully, my determination to assemble all the right participants, no matter how long it took, is about to culminate in the best way possible," said Buckley's mother Mary Guibert.

The singer only released one album, "Grace," before his untimely death in 1997. "Grace" includes Buckley's legendary cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" among ten other tracks.

Reeve Carney played Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway. Carney is best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series Penny Dreadful and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, a role that he was handpicked for by Julie Taymor and U2's Bono and The Edge.

Carney performs "Hallelujah" here: