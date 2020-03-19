Wake Up With BWW 3/19: Seth Rogen Live-Tweets CATS, Upcoming Online Events, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Read along with Seth Rogen's live-tweet of the Cats film, while, in his words, "pretty stoned."

Watch our latest Living Room Concert featuring Kate Rockwell!

Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.. (more...)

2) Living Room Concerts: MEAN GIRLS' Kate Rockwell Sings 'A Girl Could Use A Dog'

For today's performance we've got MEAN GIRLS' Kate Rockwell singing an ode to her dog - a track from her latest album!. (more...)

3) Broadway March Madness Quarterfinal: Which Musical School Would You Want To Attend?

It's time for a Broadway-themed March Madness! We're asking our readers which musical school they'd want to attend! Vote now in today's quarterfinal polls!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: WEST SIDE STORY's Rachel Zegler Sings 'What Baking Can Do' From WAITRESS

Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film remake, took to YouTube to share a cover of What Baking Can Do from Waitress!. (more...)

5) What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?

BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- The Show Must Go Online kicks off today at 7pm GMT, with a live-streamed reading of The Two Gentleman of Verona, introduced by Ben Crystal. Watch the series on Youtube here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with La Traviata, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Folksbiene Associate Artistic Director Motl Didner presents Yiddish Theatre: Past, Present and Future (Part 2) today at 1pm, as part of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

BWW Exclusive: Songs from the Vault with Mandy Gonzalez!

The Broadway shutdown has only just begun and already theatre fans everywhere are restless. BroadwayWorld wants to fill the void by delivering your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. Below, we're continuing our commitment to bringing you new, never-before-seen performances from some of Broadway's biggest stars, before they were Broadway's biggest stars.

In 2004, BroadwayWorld gathered a slew of stars for Standing Ovations- a special concert event at Joe's Pub. Below, watch as Mandy Gonzalez belts out a Kerrigan and Lowdermilk song, "Don't Look Back".

What we're geeking out over: THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW Returns with Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris and Many More for One Night Only!

12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have announced the one-night-only return of the legendary, 25-time Emmy Award winning "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" to air on YouTube.

The special program will feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from their comfort of their own home, including Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, and more!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats With Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW: AT HOME EDITION

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition," which premiered last night on the show's official Youtube channel, returned tonight with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda via Zoom.

Following its premiere on YouTube, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" will air as part of each encore episode during the show's nightly NBC telecast (11:35 p.m. PT -12:35 a.m. ET).

Social Butterfly: Missed Debbie Allen's Instagram Dance Class? Watch a Recap Here!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Debbie Allen took to Instagram Live to teach the world to dance! Missed out on all the turns, rolls, and 5, 6, 7, 8s? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Watch Allen's entire virtual dance class here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Glenn Close, who turns 73 today!

A six-time Academy Award nominee, Close recently starred in the title role of the film adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's bestselling novel, The Wife, with Jonathan Pryce and Christian Slater for Swedish director Bjorn Runge.

Close reprised her Tony Award-winning role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Sunset Boulevard in a new production at the London Coliseum in the Spring of 2016. For that performance she won a London Evening Standard Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award. The full production, starring Close, opened on Broadway this February, for an exclusive limited engagement.

Her recent film appearances include What Happened to Monday, The Girl With All the Gifts, Wilde Wedding and the upcoming comedy Father Figures. Her film credits include Richard Marquand's Jagged Edge, Barbet Schroeder's Reversal of Fortune, Franco Zeffirelli's Hamlet, István Szabó's Meeting Venus, Ron Howard's The Paper, Stephen Herek's 101 Dalmatians, Kevin Lima's 102 Dalmatians, Wolfgang Petersen's Air Force One, Robert Altman's Cookie's Fortune, Rose Troche's The Safety of Objects, Merchant Ivory's Le Divorce, Chris Terrio's Heights, Rodrigo García's Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and Nine Lives, Evening, Low Down, 5 to 7, Anesthesia, The Great Gilly Hopkins and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Close made her theatre, and Broadway, debut in Harold Prince's revival of Love for Love. Her theater credits include The Crucifer of Blood, The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs (Obie Award), Barnum (Tony nomination) and Tony Awards for her performances in The Real Thing and Death and the Maiden, both directed by Mike Nichols. In London, she reteamed with the director of the original Sunset Boulevard stage production, Trevor Nunn, in his Royal National Theatre revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. She returned to Broadway for the 2014 revival production of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





