Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.

"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats," he tweets. "I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is?"

I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats. I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Rogen goes on to comment that Judi Dench "looks the most cuddly" and Ian McKellen "just straight up has normal fingers" among more ever-profound observations like "Some cats in pants. Some no pants."

He also comments on the scale of the film, saying "The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!"

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They made them go to cat school. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

The mice!?!?!?!?!?!!? - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge fucking cat. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

This is so "Broadway funny". - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

"Let's make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!" - The makers of cats. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

They move so funny. - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

The Cats film is now available on digital platforms. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD April 7.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation. Y

The film opened on December 20, 2019 and was not a box office success, making $27,166,770 domestically and $47,246,639 internationally.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You