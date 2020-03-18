Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.
"I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats," he tweets. "I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is?"
I'm pretty stoned and watching Cats. I've never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They've said it 200,000 times but I don't know what's happening haha.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Rogen goes on to comment that Judi Dench "looks the most cuddly" and Ian McKellen "just straight up has normal fingers" among more ever-profound observations like "Some cats in pants. Some no pants."
He also comments on the scale of the film, saying "The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!"
Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
They made them go to cat school.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
The mice!?!?!?!?!?!!?- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That's a huge fucking cat.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
This is so "Broadway funny".- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
"Let's make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!" - The makers of cats.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
They move so funny.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Jason Derulos feet don't look like they're touching the ground.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Their tales are dancing.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don't know!- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
These cats are straight up wearing white chuck taylors!!!- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker?- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
How many times they say the word "cat" in a this?- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Ian Mckellan just straight up has normal fingers.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
"Do it more like a cat!" - the director of cats. "You sure it's not weird?" - actor in Cats. "Nah fam it's fucking genius! People have loved this shit for decades! It's perfect!"- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
"Yeah I'm a cat but I tap dance so I'm gonna need to commission some tiny tap shoes."- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
These cats love to mess up a made bed.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Oh the cats of the railway train! Fucking finally!- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Wide Awake!!!!! Ahaha- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Out of respect, I'll leave Idris out of all this.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Alright I'm turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck.- Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020
Read all of Rogen's commentary on his Twitter here.
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD April 7.
Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation. Y
The film opened on December 20, 2019 and was not a box office success, making $27,166,770 domestically and $47,246,639 internationally.
