Wake Up With BWW 3/14: Lea Michele Joins RAGTIME Benefit, MJ Finds a New Michael, and More!

Lea Michele has joined the company of the Entertainment Community Fund's benefit concert of Ragtime! Michele appeared in the original Broadway cast of the musical as a child.

Broadway newcomer Elijah Rhea Johnson will take over the role of Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway beginning April 4, 2023. He previously helped to develop the role during the workshop process.

Complete principal casting has been announced for the new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, opening this summer. The cast will include SNL's Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold!

Lea Michele Joins The Entertainment Community Fund's RAGTIME Benefit Concert

by Stephi Wild

Lea Michele will make a special appearance in The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit reunion concert of Ragtime. Michele originated the role of "Little Girl" in Ragtime on Broadway. Learn more about the concert here!. (more...)

Elijah Rhea Johnson Will Take Over the Role of Michael Jackson in MJ THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Broadway newcomer Elijah Rhea Johnson will take over the role of Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway beginning April 4, 2023. Originally from Detroit, MI, Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of "Middle Michael" throughout the workshop process.. (more...)

Dueling ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Musicals Head to Court

by Cara Joy David

Theater fans are used to seeing multiple shows with the same name. We all know about the dueling WILD PARTYs. Yet the producer of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES: A NEW MUSICAL has felt the need to go to court to ask the court to declare the show legally entitled to keep its name.. (more...)

Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Complete principal casting for this summer's riotous new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, was announced today. SNL's Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will be joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper. . (more...)

CHICAGO Has Best Non-Holiday Performance Week In the Show's 26 Year History

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago, Broadway's longest running American Musical, had its highest grossing non-holiday performance week in the show's 26-year history. See how to purchase tickets to Chicago!. (more...)

THE LITTLE MERMAID Soundtrack to Be Released in May Featuring New Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda & Alan Menken

by Michael Major

The Little Mermaid soundtrack is now available for pre-order and pre-save ahead of its digital release on May. Featuring all-new performances by the cast, the soundtrack is set to feature four new original songs that the original film's composer Alan Menken co-wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda. . (more...)

Video: Reneé Rapp Shares MEAN GIRLS Filming Update & Performs 'Too Well' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Renee Rapp is currently in the midst of filming the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls, reprising her Broadway role as Regina George. Rapp gave an update to Michael Strahan about their filming progress before the performance. Watch the video of the interview and watch Rapp perform 'Too Well,' from her debut EP, 'Everything to Everyone.'. (more...)

Video: The Company of PETER PAN GOES WRONG Is Getting Ready to Make Mischief on Broadway

by In Rehearsals

Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief. BroadwayWorld met with the company last week and we're taking you behind the scenes of the big day in this video!. (more...)

