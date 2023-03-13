Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MEAN GIRLS
Video: Reneé Rapp Shares MEAN GIRLS Filming Update & Performs 'Too Well' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Mean Girls movie musical will be released on Paramount Plus.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Reneé Rapp appeared on Good Morning America to perform her hit single, "Too Well," from her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone."

Rapp is currently in the midst of filming the movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls, reprising her Broadway role of Regina George. Rapp gave an update to Michael Strahan about their filming progress before the performance.

"I'm so tired. It's so good. It's so exciting. Mean Girls came out when I was like three or four so I feel like this is my generation's excitement around Mean Girls so it's cool," Rapp shared.

Rapp also discussed her "unfiltered" and "dangerous" upcoming music and the recent deluxe edition of "Everything to Everyone." Watch the GMA segment below!

Rapp stars in the musical alongside Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian, Avantika as Karen Smith, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

Busy Philipps is set to appear as Mrs. George and Jenna Fischer will play Ms. Heron. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows are set to reprise their roles from the original 2004 film. Additionally, it was just announced that Ashley Park will make a cameo.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Watch the performance and interview here:






