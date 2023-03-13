THE LITTLE MERMAID Soundtrack to Be Released in May Featuring New Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda & Alan Menken

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

The Little Mermaid soundtrack is now available for pre-order and pre-save ahead of its digital release on May 19, a week before the film's May 26 theatrical release date.

Through the new pre-order and pre-save link, the album is available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music. It is also available to pre-order on CD and vinyl from Target, along with a clear and sky blue vinyl pressing from Walmart and a baby blue vinyl from Disney Emporium.

Featuring all-new performances by the cast, the soundtrack is set to feature four new original songs that the original film's composer, Alan Menken, co-wrote with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"At first, Lin-Manuel Miranda was struggling to do Alan Menken-style songs, and he felt like, walking in Howard Ashman's shoes was a daunting prospect. Then we wrote some songs that were in Lin's wheelhouse and for me, walking in Lin-Manuel Miranda's shoes was a daunting prospect, but we had a blast," Menken recently shared.

The iconic Disney movie musical features classic songs like "Part Of Your World," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Under the Sea."

Rob Marshall's new live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

"The Little Mermaid" stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton," "Snowpiercer") as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca," "Room") as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Prince Eric; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men," "Being the Ricardos") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns"), and written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"), with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca ("Tony Bennett: An American Classic"), based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," "Grease Live!"), three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "In the Heights"), Rob Marshall, and John DeLuca, with Jeffrey Silver ("The Lion King") serving as executive producer.

The score is by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin"), who won two Oscars® for the music in the animated version of "The Little Mermaid," with music supervised and produced by Mike Higham ("Mary Poppins Returns," "Into the Woods"). Music is by Alan Menken; lyrics are by Howard Ashman and new lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Listen to Halle Bailey sing "Part of Your World (Reprise)" in the new trailer here: