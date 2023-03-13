Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold Join THE COTTAGE on Broadway

Complete principal casting for this summer's riotous new Broadway comedy, The Cottage, was announced today. SNL's Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will be joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper. Jason Alexander will direct the madness about to explode on stage at The Hayes Theater, (240 West 44th Street) in Sandy Rustin's funny, frisky new play.

Alex Moffat will be making his Broadway debut in The Cottage. A breakout performer on SNL, Alex is best known for his impersonations of Joe Biden, Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough amongst others, including his original recurring Weekend Update character, Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. His films include Susie Searches and Christmas with the Campbells opposite of Brittany Snow and Justin Long. He can be seen on Apple's "Bad Monkey" series, an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's novel in which he'll star with Vince Vaughn. He appeared in the Netflix feature, "Holidate," directed by John Whitesell and starring Emma Roberts. He also worked on Paramount's Clifford, the live action hybrid based on the best-selling book series directed by Walt Becker. Alex can be seen playing opposite Brittany Snow in the romantic comedy Someone Great. He has received acclaim for his performance in The Opening Act, produced by Peter Billingsley. His other TV credits include Showtime's "Billions" and as the voice behind Jimmy in Disney's sequel Wreck-It Ralph 2. He was a regular performer at Chicago's iO and The Annoyance Theatre, an official acro-dunker for the renowned Chicago Bulls, and played in the Celebrity All-Star game in 2020.

Nehal Joshi. Broadway: All My Sons, Phantom of the Opera (closing cast), Flying Over Sunset, School of Rock, Gettin' The Band Back Together, Les Miserables (Original Revival Cast), Threepenny Opera. Off-Broadway includes: Cyrano, Working (2008 revision), Grand Hotel (Encores!), Three Sisters. Regional credits includes Arena Stage, Dallas Theatre Center, Goodman Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, The Shakespeare Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center. Video Game: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Film/TV: "Law & Order SVU" (NBC), "The Wire" (HBO), "Search Party" (HBO), Blackout. Ig: @nehaljoshi.

Dana Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway/New York: Avenue Q (Kate/Lucy), The Visit (Otillie opposite Chita Rivera), Saturday Night (Mildred), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Regional Included: Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Westport Country Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Two River, Weston Playhouse. TV: "Inventing Anna" (Netflix), Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon's "Welcome to the Wayne".

The Cottage is an uproarious new American comedy by Sandy Rustin which will be directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld") making his Broadway directorial debut. The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace"), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). It begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when Sylvia decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scene Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun "Jiji" Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.

Additional casting and creatives are to be announced.