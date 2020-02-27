Wake Up With BWW 2/27: Presley Ryan Takes Over as Lydia in BEETLEJUICE, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It has officially been announced that Presley Ryan will take over the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice through the end of March! Further casting beyond March has yet to be announced.

The box office opens this week for Sing Street! Flashing back to the year Sing Street is set, tickets will be available at the 1982 price of $40, when you purchase between Thursday, February 27 and Tuesday, March 3 only.

& Juliet is making its North American premiere! The West End musical is a part of the 2020-21 season at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Alan Henry

Presley Ryan will star as Lydia in the smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE from Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 29.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Broadway Takes Over the Caribbean with Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise!

Just last week, the Eastern Caribbean got a great big dose of Broadway when Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise took over the Celebrity Equinox. Broadway favorite Seth Rudetsky was joined by Beth Leavel, Christine Pedi an Lillias White for an exotic cruise from Fort Lauderdale to San Juan, Nassau and more! Now Seth looks back on favorite moments from this latest Caribbean adventure!. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2021 before beginning a North American tour, directed by original company member Schele Williams. This will not be the same Aida of Broadway past, however.. (more...)

4) & JULIET, OKLAHOMA!, and More Announced For the 2020-21 Mirvish Theatre Season

The 2020/21 Mirvish Theatre Season has been announced, featuring 13 shows, including the North American premiere of & Juliet!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Rehearses For Madison Square Garden Performance

Today, the Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher, and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will become the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A SIGN OF THE TIMES, starring Javier Munoz, officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

The North American Premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign of the Times at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street) plays through April 4, 2020. A Sign of the Times is an epic theatrical exploration of life, loss, hope and time. At a personal and professional crossroads, a man becomes a Stop/Slow traffic controller outside a construction site in an effort to catch his breath and simplify his life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein and more visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Though he tries valiantly to distract himself from the pains in his present from his recent past, it's through the saving grace of time that he reclaims his future. Join him for his entertaining and soulful investigation of life's meaning in an uncertain world. Part joyous comedy, part thoughtful tragedy... it is the entirety of life in 95 minutes.

BWW Exclusive: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Reflects on the Importance of Black History Month

Preview performances are underway for Girl From The North Country, which officially opens at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Before the end of the month, some of the company gathered at the Belasco to reflect on what Black History Month means to them. Check out what they had to say here!

Set Your DVR...

Carla Gugino will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!

The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical Sing Street starring the cast of the critically acclaimed New York Theatre Workshop production.

Celebrating the Lyceum box office opening and flashing back to the year Sing Street is set, tickets will be available at the 1982 price of $40, when you purchase between Thursday, February 27 and Tuesday, March 3 only. Tickets available at the Lyceum Theatre box office and at Telecharge.com.

What we're watching: Watch the Cast of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Perform 'Slow Train/License to Kill' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The cast of Girl from the North Country stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 25 to perform a special medley performance of "Slow Train" and "License to Kill."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Debra Monk, who turns 71 today!

Monk garnered first attention in theatrical circles as one of the co-writers and co-stars of the 1982 musical Pump Boys and Dinettes. She has won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for performance in Redwood Curtain (1993). She also was nominated for a Tony Award for roles in Picnic (1994), Steel Pier (1997), and Curtains (2007). In 2000, she won the Obie Award for The Time of the Cuckoo. She returned to the stage in Steppenwolf Theatre Company's production of Visiting Edna by David Rabe in September 2016.

Monk has appeared in over 30 films as of early 1990s. She made her film debut in the movie version of Prelude to a Kiss, playing Aunt Dorothy. She later appeared in The Bridges of Madison County and The Devil's Advocate. On television, she has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for recurring performance as Katie Sipowicz in the ABC series, NYPD Blue. She also guest-starred on Law & Order, Desperate Housewives, The Closer, and Girls. Monk had a recurring roles in A Nero Wolfe Mystery (2001-2002), Grey's Anatomy (2006-2011), and Damages (2007-2012).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





