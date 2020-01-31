Javier Muñoz to Star in the North American Premiere of A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Theater 511

Javier Muñoz will star in the North American Premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign of the Times at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street) beginning performances on February 17 in advance of its opening night on February 27 through April 4, 2020. Tickets are $49-$69 and can be purchased by visiting www.asignofthetimesplay.com

A Sign of the Times is an epic theatrical exploration of life, loss, hope and time. At a personal and professional crossroads, a man becomes a Stop/Slow traffic controller outside a construction site in an effort to catch his breath and simplify his life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein and more visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Though he tries valiantly to distract himself from the pains in his present from his recent past, it's through the saving grace of time that he reclaims his future. Join him for his entertaining and soulful investigation of life's meaning in an uncertain world. Part joyous comedy, part thoughtful tragedy... it is the entirety of life in 95 minutes.

JAVIER MUÑOZ Broadway: In The Heights (Usnavi), Hamilton (Alexander Hamilton). Off-Broadway & Regional: The New Englanders at MCC, Working at Encores!, The Porch (Ziad) at Altered Stages, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, Two Gentlemen of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Richard III (Dorset), and Into The Woods (The Baker) at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Film: The House That Jack Built (Hector), Papa's Prince (Javier/Prince), Monuments (Howl). TV: "Odd Mom Out," "Quantico," "Blindspot," "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and can most recently be seen on Freeform in "Shadowhunters" as Lorenzo Rey. Muñoz currently resides in NYC.

Stephen Lloyd Helper (Playwright/ Director) is a playwright, director and producer in New York City and Sydney. He began his career in New York assisting Jerome Robbins and Arthur Laurents. He was the co-conceiver of Smokey Joe's Cafe which holds the record as the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history. His production of Fiddler On The Roof, for Jerome Robbins, was nominated for the Best Revival Tony Award. His productions at the Sydney Opera House include his now iconic presentation of Follies in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Sondheim's You're Gonna Love Tomorrow as their New Year's Eve Gala, Love Letters and his original Simply Weill - A Kurt Weill Cabaret sold out the Opera House Studio for multiple weeks. Syncopation by Allan Knee, which he produced and directed, is the most successful tour of a new play (44 theaters) across Australia. Stephen's original Cafe Rebetika! A Story of Passion, Defiance and the Greek Blues (director, co-writer) also toured there nationally. Educated at Yale (BA Directing/Playwriting), Stephen received a Certificate of Distinction for his work in the Multicultural Arts Professional Development Program at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Recently, Stephen directed industry readings of his new play Scuba Diving to the Moon or "Up and Down" starring Isabella Rossellini. Stephen is a member of SDC and The Dramatists Guild.

Creative team includes sound design and original composition by David Van Tieghem (Broadway: Burn This, Doubt ), costume design by Soule Golden (Regional: Tenderly: Rosie Clooney Musical), lighting design by Caitlin Rapoport (Regional: Twelfth Night, Orlando ), production stage manager is Lindsay Eberly, casting by Stephanie Klapper , general management by LDK Productions . A Sign of the Times is produced by Times Sq Productions LLC , Executive Produced by Lisa Dozier King.





