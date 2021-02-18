Wake Up With BWW 2/18: Seyi Omooba's Legal Action Against Curve Leicester Rejected, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Leicester Curve has released an official statement, revealing that Seyi Omooba's claims of religious discrimination were rejected by an employment tribunal. Omooba took legal action against Curve after being dismissed from a production of The Color Purple for posts on social media that were deemed homophobic.

On the latest episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners Podcast, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by to talk all things Cinderella, his campaign to get theatres open safely, and more.

Jagged Little Pill co-stars Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten reunited (virtually) for a conversation hosted by TDF. The pair talked about the show, their friendship, Alanis Morissette, and more.

1) Seyi Omooba's Claims of Religious Discrimination Rejected After Removal From THE COLOR PURPLE

2) VIDEO: Patrick Page Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Ridge chats with Broadway favorite Patrick Page, who will is currently appearing in Shakespeare Theatre Company's All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain (streaming now).. (more...)

3) Brian Stokes Mitchell, Eva Noblezada, Ashley Spencer, and More Join THE SETH CONCERT SERIES Line-Up

by Team BWW

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that six stars of the stage and screen will join the late-February - March 2021 line-up of The Seth Concert Series, the live weekly series based on Seth Rudetsky's international Broadway series that began at The Art House in Provincetown ten years ago.. (more...)

4) MTI Releases ALL TOGETHER NOW!- A Free Fundraising Revue for Schools and Local Theatres

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has just announced the creation of a weekend-long event, All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, in which schools and theatres around the world are empowered to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs and scenes from MTI's beloved shows.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's Tosca Starring Hildegard Behrens, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by Giuseppe Sinopoli. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From March 27, 1985. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Bullets to Books: A Documentary with Andy Truschinski, Gail Prensky, Augie Haas, Jessie Mueller, Sean MacLaughlin and Barbara Baekgaard.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Talk JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Alanis Morissette, and More

Jagged Little Pill co-stars Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten reunited (virtually) for a conversation hosted by TDF. The pair talked about the show, their friendship, Alanis Morissette, and more.

What we're listening to: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA, the Return of Live Theatre & More on Table Manners Podcast

On the latest episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners Podcast, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by to talk all things Cinderella, his campaign to get theatres open safely, being a TikTok sensation and his unforgettable New Years Eve party with Shirley Bassey and Joan Collins.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Susan Egan, who turns 51 today!

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum.

Her film credits include "13 Going on 30," "Gotta Kick It Up" for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, and guest-starred on "House," "Numb3rs," "NYPD Blue," "Arli$$," "Drew Carey,"" Great Performances," and countless others.

Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including concerts at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: "All That and More," "So Far," "Winter Tracks," "CoffeeHouse" (Best Vocalist 2004), "Susan Egan LIVE," "The Secret of Happiness," and 2015's "Softly."

