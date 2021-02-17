Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

LISTEN: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA, the Return of Live Theatre & More on Table Manners Podcast

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella is hoping to open in London later this year.

Feb. 17, 2021  

On the latest episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners Podcast, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by to talk all things Cinderella, his campaign to get theatres open safely, being a TikTok sensation and his unforgettable New Years Eve party with Shirley Bassey and Joan Collins.

If you're not familiar with Table Manners, English singer-songwriter, Jessie Ware, hosts a podcast about food, family, and the beautiful art of having a chat, direct from her very own dinner table. With a little bit of help from her chef extraordinaire mum Lennie, each week guests from the worlds of music, culture and politics drop by for a bite and a bit of a natter. Oversharing guaranteed.

Listen below and get to know Andrew like never before in this hilarious candid episode!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Online Class: AlIce Ripley
Online Class: AlIce Ripley
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes

Related Articles
New Single from Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA Out Now Photo

New Single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Out Now

VIDEO: Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song I Know I Have a Heart Photo

VIDEO: Webber Discusses New CINDERELLA Song 'I Know I Have a Heart'

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings I Know I Have a Heart From Webbers CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Webber's CINDERELLA

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA! Photo

VIDEO: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Sing from Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA!


More Hot Stories For You