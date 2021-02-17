LISTEN: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA, the Return of Live Theatre & More on Table Manners Podcast

On the latest episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners Podcast, legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber stops by to talk all things Cinderella, his campaign to get theatres open safely, being a TikTok sensation and his unforgettable New Years Eve party with Shirley Bassey and Joan Collins.

If you're not familiar with Table Manners, English singer-songwriter, Jessie Ware, hosts a podcast about food, family, and the beautiful art of having a chat, direct from her very own dinner table. With a little bit of help from her chef extraordinaire mum Lennie, each week guests from the worlds of music, culture and politics drop by for a bite and a bit of a natter. Oversharing guaranteed.

Listen below and get to know Andrew like never before in this hilarious candid episode!