Wake Up With BWW 2/17: THE COTTAGE on Broadway, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Casting, and More!

Today's top stories include The Cottage coming to Broadway this summer, directed by Jason Alexander, and starring Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper.

Plus, casting has been announced for Once Upon A One More Time, starring Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White.

VIDEO: Watch a Musical Theatre Legend Be Un-Masked on THE MASKED SINGER

by Michael Major

On the latest episode of The Masked Singer, a five-time Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winning musical theatre legend was revealed the be the 'Gnome.' Watch videos of the episode to see who was behind the mask!. (more...)

Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason Alexander

by Stephi Wild

Broadway will welcome an uproarious new American comedy this summer when Jason Alexander directs Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater.. (more...)

Entertainment Community Fund Postpones Concert Celebrating Chita Rivera

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld has just learned that The Entertainment Community Fund presentation of All That Jazz: A Celebration of the Legendary Chita Rivera, has been postponed.. (more...)

ALADDIN's Brad Weinstock on JEOPARDY!

by Michael Major

Brad Weinstock, who stars in Aladdin on Broadway in the role of Omar, appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! Weinstock made his Broadway debut in Aladdin in 2016. He has also appeared in national tours of Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli) and Wicked (Boq), and the Chicago production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Chip).. (more...)

Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, and Aisha Jackson Will Lead ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

by Stephi Wild

The new Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, will star Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. Learn more about the show here!. (more...)

NETWorks to Launch New Non-Equity COME FROM AWAY Tour July 2023

by Team BWW

The First National Tour of Come From Away will conclude its run May 21st, 2023 at the Royal Theatre in Victoria, BC in Canada. A new National Tour, produced by NETworks Presentations, will launch July 25th through July 30th in Cleveland at Playhouse Square.. (more...)

Album Review: The New KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording Takes On Real Life In Funny & Musical Ways

by Bobby Patrick

And then there is the performance of Victoria Clark. The subtle delicacy of this lady's work has elevated every show she has been in, whether musical or straight drama, and that work comes through loud and clear here.. (more...)

Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

by Bruce Glikas

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in the Off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. To celebrate her stage debut, Maude's famous folks Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann stopped by Skid Row to see the show and hang with the show's fabulous company! See photos from the celebration!. (more...)

Actors' Equity Issues Request for Proposal for Name Change and Inclusive Rebranding

by A.A. Cristi

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to guide stakeholders through a process of determining a potential new name for the union, as well as for implementing a possible name change and rebranding.. (more...)

