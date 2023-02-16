Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Actors' Equity Issues Request for Proposal for Name Change and Inclusive Rebranding

The goal of a name change is to create an identity for the union inclusive of all its members, including stage managers and non-acting performers.

Feb. 16, 2023  

The goal of a name change is to create an identity for the union inclusive of all its members, which includes not only actors but also stage managers as well as other kinds of performers.

The request for proposal is the next step in responding to a resolution passed at Equity's 2021 Convention entitled "In Solidarity, Change the Name of Our Union." The chosen vendor will work with Equity member-leaders and staff in two phases. In the first phase of work, agency will advise the Change The Name Working Group in assessing name-change readiness, conducting market- and stakeholder research, developing new name options and choosing a new name, while managing communications with members and the broader industry about the process. In phase two, should the union decide to move forward with a new name, the agency will assist in developing brand assets related to the new name, including but not limited to a new logo and/or logotype, tagline, visual identity etc.

The deadline for questions is March 1, and responses are due March 15, with an award expected by the end of April. Project work will be expected to begin in May and continue into 2024.

The request for proposal is open to all firms. The full RFP is available at https://actorsequity.org/aboutequity/NameRFP.

