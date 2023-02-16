Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALADDIN's Brad Weinstock Will Be on JEOPARDY! Tonight

The show airs on ABC7 at 7pm EST in New York City.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Brad Weinstock, who stars in Aladdin on Broadway in the role of Omar, will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy tonight, Thursday, February 16. The show airs on ABC7 at 7:00 p.m. EST in NYC.

Weinstock made his Broadway debut in Aladdin in 2016. He has also appeared in national tours of Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli) and Wicked (Boq), and the Chicago production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Chip). Previously, he was a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

The Broadway production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin recently joined the Top 20 longest Broadway runs when it passed the 1964-70 run of Hello, Dolly!. As Aladdin joins The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast on that list, Disney Theatrical now has three of the 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show™, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (35 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.

Aladdin
Ken Jennings and Brad Weinstock

