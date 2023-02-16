ALADDIN's Brad Weinstock Will Be on JEOPARDY! Tonight

Brad Weinstock, who stars in Aladdin on Broadway in the role of Omar, will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy tonight, Thursday, February 16. The show airs on ABC7 at 7:00 p.m. EST in NYC.

Weinstock made his Broadway debut in Aladdin in 2016. He has also appeared in national tours of Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli) and Wicked (Boq), and the Chicago production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Chip). Previously, he was a contestant on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Aladdin recently joined the Top 20 longest Broadway runs when it passed the 1964-70 run of Hello, Dolly!. As Aladdin joins The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast on that list, Disney Theatrical now has three of the 20 longest runs in Broadway history.

