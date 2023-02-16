NETWorks to Launch New Non-Equity COME FROM AWAY Tour July 2023

The First National Tour of Come From Away will conclude its run May 21st, 2023 at the Royal Theatre in Victoria, BC in Canada. A new National Tour, produced by NETworks Presentations, will launch July 25th through July 30th in Cleveland at Playhouse Square.

Come From Away features book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein.

The original Broadway production was directed by Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine, and featured music supervision by Ian Eisendrath. The non-equity tour will have recreated direction by Daniel Goldstein, choreography by Richard J. Hinds, and music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman for The Telsey Office.

On Broadway, the smash hit musical closed on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Come From Away was the 49th longest-running production in Broadway history and the longest-running show in the 105-year history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre after playing 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway.

The West End production closed on January 7th, 2023, and played 1,048 performances in London following 47 performances in Dublin.

While a Toronto production, which ran for three years and 855 performances, shuttered after reopening in the midst of continued uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to partial funding from the Canadian federal budget will reopen in Ottawa in 2024 for a limited run before Mirvish Productions assumes the assets from that production. The musical will then return to Toronto for a commercial run.