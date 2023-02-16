Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper Will Lead THE COTTAGE on Broadway, Directed by Jason Alexander

Performances begin July 7, ahead of an opening night on July 24 at The Hayes Theater.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Broadway will welcome an uproarious new American comedy this summer when Jason Alexander directs Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin. The Cottage begins performances on July 7 and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29. Tickets will be available through Telecharge; the on-sale date is to be announced.

Additional casting and creatives are to be announced.

Directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld") making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage will star Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace"), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie). Additional casting and the rest of the creative team will be announced.

Jason Alexander said, "To be a Broadway director doing a new and delicious comedy with a team and cast I adore is the definition of a dream come true. I am incredibly excited to bring this hysterical play to an audience that is ready to laugh and have a fantastic time."

Playwright Sandy Rustin said, "What thrills me about crafting comedy for the stage is the secret magic conjured by playful collaboration - with the director, the actors, the designers, and, of course, ultimately the audience. I couldn't dream of more perfect partners in magic making than comedy guru, Jason Alexander, this incredible cast, and our unparalleled creative team. We can't wait to fill the Hayes with laughter at The Cottage this summer."

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.

The Cottage is a side-splitting farce by Sandy Rustin inspired by the works of Noel Coward. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this tale of sex, betrayal and love unfolds when Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and to her lover's wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous - potentially murderous - romantic comedy.


