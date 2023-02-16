Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!
Apatow makes her New York stage debut alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham.
Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in the Off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. To celebrate her stage debut, Maude's famous folks Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann stopped by Skid Row to see the show and hang with the show's fabulous company! See photos from the celebration!
Apatow makes her New York stage debut alongside Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tiffany Renee Thompson, Weston Long, Chelsea Turbin, Khadija Sankoh, Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Brad Oscar, Teddy Yudain, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Camryn Hampton, Zakiya Baptiste and D'kaylah Unique Whitley
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Brad Oscar
Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle and Brad Oscar
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow
Tiffany Renee Thompson, D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Maude Apatow and Khadija Sankoh
Tiffany Renee Thompson, D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Maude Apatow and Khadija Sankoh
Chelsea Turbin, D'kaylah Unique Whitley and Camryn Hampton
Chelsea Turbin, Maude Apatow, Camryn Hampton
D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Chelsea Turbin, Camryn Hampton, Maude Apatow, Zakiya Baptiste, Khadija Sankoh and Tiffany Renee Thompson
Jen Stein and Mike Birbiglia
Producers Rob Ahrens and Hunter Arnold
Bill Lauch, Sarah Ashman Gillespie, Producer Rob Ahrens and Jason Penchoff
Bill Lauch and Sarah Ashman Gillespie
Jason Penchoff and Rob Ahrens
Sue Bird
Sue Bird
Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders
Danny Ramirez
Aaron Arnell Harrington, Evan Alexander Smith, Teddy Yudain, Brad Oscar, Weston Chandler Long and Jeff Sears
Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Brad Oscar
Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Matt Doyle and Brad Oscar
Aaron Arnell Harrington, Evan Alexander Smith and Chandler Long
Maude Apatow and Chase Sui Wonders
Producer Hunter Arnold, Maude Apatow and Producer Rob Ahrens
Danny Ramirez and Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow and Mike Birbiglia
Ben Levi Ross and Maude Apatow
Producer Hunter Arnold, Maude Apatow, Producer Rob Ahrens and Jason Penchoff
Matt Doyle, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Family
Judd Apatow, Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann
