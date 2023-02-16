Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

Apatow makes her New York stage debut alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's "Euphoria", Netflix's "Hollywood") has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in the Off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. To celebrate her stage debut, Maude's famous folks Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann stopped by Skid Row to see the show and hang with the show's fabulous company! See photos from the celebration!

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious - and voracious - plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia - plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Little Shop of Horrors
Tiffany Renee Thompson, Weston Long, Chelsea Turbin, Khadija Sankoh, Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Brad Oscar, Teddy Yudain, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Camryn Hampton, Zakiya Baptiste and D'kaylah Unique Whitley

Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle

Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle

Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle
Maude Apatow and Matt Doyle

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham, Maude Apatow, Matt Doyle and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow

Little Shop of Horrors
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow

Little Shop of Horrors
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow

Little Shop of Horrors
Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow

Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle

Brad Oscar
Brad Oscar

Brad Oscar
Brad Oscar

Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham

Aaron Arnell Harrington
Aaron Arnell Harrington

Aaron Arnell Harrington
Aaron Arnell Harrington

Little Shop of Horrors
Tiffany Renee Thompson, D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Maude Apatow and Khadija Sankoh

Little Shop of Horrors
Tiffany Renee Thompson, D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Maude Apatow and Khadija Sankoh

Little Shop of Horrors
Chelsea Turbin, D'kaylah Unique Whitley and Camryn Hampton

Little Shop of Horrors
Chelsea Turbin, Maude Apatow, Camryn Hampton

Little Shop of Horrors
D'kaylah Unique Whitley, Chelsea Turbin, Camryn Hampton, Maude Apatow, Zakiya Baptiste, Khadija Sankoh and Tiffany Renee Thompson

Jen Stein and Mike Birbiglia
Jen Stein and Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia

Ben Levi Ross
Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross
Ben Levi Ross

Max Clayton
Max Clayton

Max Clayton
Max Clayton

Will Van Dyke
Will Van Dyke

Will Van Dyke
Will Van Dyke

Little Shop of Horrors
Producers Rob Ahrens and Hunter Arnold

Little Shop of Horrors
Bill Lauch, Sarah Ashman Gillespie, Producer Rob Ahrens and Jason Penchoff

Little Shop of Horrors
Bill Lauch and Sarah Ashman Gillespie

Jason Penchoff and Rob Ahrens
Jason Penchoff and Rob Ahrens

Sue Bird
Sue Bird

Sue Bird
Sue Bird

Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders
Chase Sui Wonders

Danny Ramirez
Danny Ramirez

Patrick Gibson
Patrick Gibson

Patrick Gibson
Patrick Gibson

Patrick Gibson
Patrick Gibson

Little Shop of Horrors
Aaron Arnell Harrington, Evan Alexander Smith, Teddy Yudain, Brad Oscar, Weston Chandler Long and Jeff Sears

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Arnell Harrington and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Bryce Pinkham, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Matt Doyle and Brad Oscar

Little Shop of Horrors
Aaron Arnell Harrington, Evan Alexander Smith and Chandler Long

Max Clayton and Matt Doyle
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Max Clayton and Matt Doyle
Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Little Shop of Horrors
Maude Apatow and Chase Sui Wonders

Little Shop of Horrors
Producer Hunter Arnold, Maude Apatow and Producer Rob Ahrens

Danny Ramirez and Maude Apatow
Danny Ramirez and Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow and Mike Birbiglia
Maude Apatow and Mike Birbiglia

Ben Levi Ross and Maude Apatow
Ben Levi Ross and Maude Apatow

Little Shop of Horrors
Producer Hunter Arnold, Maude Apatow, Producer Rob Ahrens and Jason Penchoff

Little Shop of Horrors
Matt Doyle, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Little Shop of Horrors
Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Family

Little Shop of Horrors
Judd Apatow, Maude Apatow and Leslie Mann


