Wake Up With BWW 1/9: Inside Opening Night of CHOIR BOY, and More!

The top news of the day yesterday was the acquisition of the Drama Book Shop by Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside some of his Hamilton collaborators. The group purchased the shop with the goal to keep it afloat, despite its decision to move due to rent increases.

Also, yesterday marked the official opening night of Choir Boy. We took you inside rehearsals, and brought you all of the reviews.

We also received many new casting announcements, including The Ferryman, Aladdin, and Encores! production of Call Me Madam.

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda and HAMILTON Team Are the New Owners of The Drama Book Shop

by Stephanie Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the historic Drama Book Shop, located just steps from the heart of Times Square, will leave its 40th Street home because of recent rent escalations.. (more...)

2) Original Production of LES MISERABLES in London Will Take Hiatus and Re-Open With New Staging

Les Miserables is continuing to break records all over the world, with new productions springing up across the US, UK, and beyond. Currently, the Queen's Theatre in London is the only place to catch the show with its original staging, but that soon will change. When the show reopens, after a brief hiatus, it will have new staging, orchestrations, and a new cast.. (more...)

3) BREAKING: Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead New Cast of THE FERRYMAN Beginning February 19

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman - the critically-acclaimed new play recently named to an industry-leading 25 Best-Of-The-Year lists - will welcome many new cast members beginning Tuesday, February 19, with Brian d'Arcy James leading as Quinn Carney.. (more...)

4) Winners Announced For The 2018 BWW Cabaret Awards: Michael Kirk Lane's GLASS HALF FULL Wins Best Show; Jessica Vosk's BEING GREEN Takes Celebrity Show Award

by Ashley Steves

The results are in for the seventh annual BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Awards! BroadwayWorld would like to extend congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees in the 17 categories.. (more...)

5) Ainsley Melham, Michael James Scott, and Mike Longo Join Cast of ALADDIN

As it approaches its 5th anniversary, Aladdin welcomes three new principal cast members to the company.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ensemble Studio Theatre's production of Charly Evon Simpson's BEHIND THE SHEET begins preview tonight!

Behind the Sheet is inspired by the story of Dr. J. Marion Sims, who is widely known as the controversial "father of modern gynecology." Inventor of the speculum and creator of a technique to cure severe gynecological ailments, he was a champion for women's health when medical schools taught nothing about female reproductive anatomy. However, he made his discoveries by repeatedly performing experimental surgery on his female slaves, including three, Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, about whom no more is known than their names.

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Hits the Red Carpet for Opening Night of CHOIR BOY

Last night, Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney(Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Read the reviews: Did Critics Sing The Praises Of CHOIR BOY On Broadway?

Casting news: Carmen Cusack, Carol Kane, Lauren Worsham, and More Set for Encores! CALL ME MADAM

New York City Center today announced casting for the Encores! production of Call Me Madam as part of the 75th Anniversary Season. The production will feature Tony-nominee (Bright Star) Carmen Cusack as Ambassador Sally Adams, Ben Davis(Cosmo Constantine), Adam Heller(Congressman Wilkins), Carol Kane (Grand Dutchess Sophie), Stanley Wayne Mathis(Senator Borckbank), Brad Oscar(Senator Gallagher), Michael Benjamin Washington(Pemberton Maxwell), and Lauren Worsham (Princess Maria). Casting has not yet been finalized for the roles of Kenneth Gibson, Sebastian Sebastian, and Grand Duke Otto.

The ensemble includes Florrie Bagel, Daniel Berryman, Taeler Elyse Cyrus, Leslie Flesner, Ta'Nika Gibson, Christopher Gurr, Leah Horowitz, Javier Ignacio, Max Kumangai, Matt Loehr, Brandt Martinez, Skye Mattox, Timothy McDevitt, Harris Milgrim, Bethany Moore, Mary Page Nance, Robert Roby, Kathy Voytko, Sumi Yu, and Ricardo Zayas.

What we're geeking out over: Opening Up! Sara Bareilles And Gavin Creel Take Their First Bows at WAITRESS!

Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles has returned to her Broadway baby, Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter for a limited engagement through February 3, 2019.

What we're watching: The BE MORE CHILL Gang Loves The First Day of Play Rehearsal!

It's starting now! Today, the It's starting now! Today, the Be More Chill gang celebrated their first day of beloved play rehearsals for their Broadway transfer next month! Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

Social Butterfly: West End WAITRESS Begins Rehearsals

We're opening up ?



Say hello to the #WaitressLondon family on our first day of rehearsals! pic.twitter.com/i0aGOBfRD0 - Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) January 7, 2019

Waitress is opening up in the West End! The cast, led by Katharine McPhee, began rehearsals on January 7.

Waitress will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Katharine McPhee who will make her West End debut starring as Jenna, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year. Marisha Wallace will play Becky alongside Laura Baldwin as Dawn, with Peter Hannah as Earl and David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter.

