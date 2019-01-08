Winners Announced For The 2018 BWW Cabaret Awards: Michael Kirk Lane's GLASS HALF FULL Wins Best Show; Jessica Vosk's BEING GREEN Takes Celebrity Show Award

The results are in for the seventh annual BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Awards! BroadwayWorld would like to extend congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees in the 17 categories.

Two-time MAC Award nominee Michael Kirk Lane is the winner of this year's Best Show award with GLASS HALF FULL (direction by Jay Rogers, musical direction by William TN Hall) at Don't Tell Mama. The show is a much-needed escape from the world around us and "focuses on how to lift our spirits, find some hope, and get us through all that life may throw at us."

Other top show award-getters include Margo Brown for Best Debut Show with her MARGO SINGS MERCER (Don't Tell Mama), Company XIV for Best Burlesque Show or Act, Justin Vivian Bond for Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show with BOYS IN THE TREES (Joe's Pub), INTO THE WOODS IN CONCERT (Laurie Beechman Theatre) for Best Revue/Group Show, Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch (Birdland) for Best Duo Show with SNOWFALL, and Helane Blumfield for Best Tribute Show with TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond.

For this year's Best Vocalist categories, regular BWW Award nominees/winners Natalie Douglas and Gabrielle Stravelli take the awards for Best Vocalist and for Best Jazz Vocalist, respectively.

In the Best Show, Celebrity category, WICKED star Jessica Vosk takes the prize for her BEING GREEN (direction by Robbie Rozelle, musical direction by Mary Mitchell-Campbell), a tour of the highs and lows of starring in the musical phenomenon following her year on the road in the role of Elphaba. Vosk also takes this year's award for Best Major Recording with her debut album WILD AND FREE.

Additionally, Rozelle also wins this year's award for Best Director for the show, as well as for his work on Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM, Ilene Graff & Nikka Graff Lanzarone: TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME, and others.

This year's remaining winners include Rick Skye (Best Drag Artist or Impersonator), Bobby Peaco (Best Musical Director), Maureen McGovern's A 45TH ANNIVERSARY 'POSEIDON ADVENTURE' PAJAMA PARTY (Best Special Event - Solo), WAITRESS SINGS Sara Bareilles (Best Special Event - Multiple), and 54 SINGS (Best Variety Show or Recurring Series).

Again, congratulations to the winners of the 2018 BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Awards. Here is the complete list:

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Company XIV

Best Debut Show

Margo Brown - MARGO SINGS MERCER - Don't Tell Mama

Best Director

Robbie Rozelle - BEING GREEN, Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM - Various

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Rick Skye

Best Duo Show

Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch - SNOWFALL - Birdland

Best Jazz Vocalist

Gabrielle Stravelli

Best Major Recording

Jessica Vosk - WILD AND FREE

Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond - BOYS IN THE TREES - Joe's Pub

Best Musical Director

Bobby Peaco - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Revue/Group Show

Various - INTO THE WOODS IN CONCERT - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Show

Michael Kirk Lane - GLASS HALF FULL - Don't Tell Mama

Best Show, Celebrity

Jessica Vosk - BEING GREEN - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Special Event (Multiple)

WAITRESS SINGS Sara Bareilles - The Green Room 42

Best Special Event (Solo)

Maureen McGovern - A 45TH ANNIVERSARY 'POSEIDON ADVENTURE' PAJAMA PARTY - Birdland

Best Tribute Show

Helane Blumfield - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

54 SINGS - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Vocalist

Natalie Douglas

Give the gift of Broadway to your friends and loved ones this holiday season with BroadwayHD! The revolutionary streaming platform offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to over 250+ Broadway & West End productions, concerts and one-of-a-kind specials. From Cats to Cirque du Soleil, Gypsy and PUFFS, there is something for every theatre lover to enjoy. Watch your favorites over and over again from the comfort of your own couch. For more information on Broadway anytime, anywhere, head over to BroadwayHD.com.

Related Articles