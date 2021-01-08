Wake Up With BWW 1/8: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the continued industry-wide shut down due the pandemic.

The previously announced upcoming Spamalot movie has been acquired by Paramount Pictures.

Wayne Brady is the latest Broadway star to join Seth Rudetsky on The Seth Concert Series! Their virtual concert will stream on January 10 at 8pm ET and re-air on January 11 at 3pm ET. Check out a sneak peek below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) SPAMALOT Film Adaptation Acquired by Paramount Pictures

The previously announced upcoming Spamalot movie has been acquired by Paramount Pictures. The film adaptation of the Broadway musical was previously set to be released by Fox, but has now moved.

2) Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway

The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the continued industry-wide shut down due the pandemic.

3) VIDEO: Wayne Brady Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Yesterday, January 7, Richard Ridge chatted with star of stage and screen Wayne Brady, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 10 (8pm) and Monday, January 11 (3pm).. (more...)

4) Sara Bareilles, Alex Brightman, Kelli O'Hara, and More to Take Part in the 'Drunken Artists Drinking Game' Fundraising Event

To celebrate the release of 'Eleven O'Clock Number,' a new red wine collaboration between with Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, Nocking Point Wines is hosting a virtual game night to support the arts & entertainment industry!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Isaac Mizrahi continues the ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE series tonight at 8pm. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is celebrating Donna McKechnie and The American Dance Machine with Nikki Feirt Atkins, Darius Barnes, Taeler Cyrus, Alex Debarr, Douglas Denoff, Alyssa Epstein, Sara Esty, Jess LeProtto, Donna McKechnie, Sarah Meahl and Georgina Pazcoguin! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- Katie Johantgen

BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, Katie Johantgen, who wrote "Ego's Flashback" with Danny Bernstein.

What we're watching: Check Out a Sneak Peek from Wayne Brady's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!

Wayne Brady is the latest Broadway star to join Seth Rudetsky on The Seth Concert Series! Their virtual concert will stream on January 10 at 8pm ET and re-air on January 11 at 3pm ET.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Harriet Harris, who turns 66 today!

Harris is a Tony Award-winning alumna of The Acting Company whose Company credits include Chapeau, Mother Courage, Camino Real, The Voice of My Own, Five by Tenn, The White Devil, Split, Domino Courts, Broadway, Romeo and Juliet, Elizabeth I, and King Lear. She has appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, Cinderella, Cry-Baby, Old Acquaintance, Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002 Tony and Drama Desk Awards), and The Man Who Came to Dinner. Her Off-Broadway credits include Me and My Girl (City Center Encores), The Low Road, The Roads to Home, Standing On Ceremony, Yeast Nation, Little Me (City Center Encores), Jeffrey (Drama Desk nomination), Bella, and Belle of Byelorussia(Drama Desk nomination). She has appeared in films including Phantom Thread, Love is Strange, Memento, Nurse Betty, Addams Family Values, and on television as Felicia Tillman on "Desperate Housewives" and Bebe Glazer on "Frasier."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!