Sara Bareilles, Alex Brightman, Kelli O'Hara, and More to Take Part in the 'Drunken Artists Drinking Game' Fundraising Event

To celebrate the release of "Eleven O'Clock Number," a new red wine collaboration between with Patti Murin and Colin Donnell, Nocking Point Wines is hosting a virtual game night to support the arts & entertainment industry!

Patti and Colin will join Nocking Point Wines co-founder Stephen Amell and a company of Broadway actors to present a one-night only livestream of Drunken Artists Drinking Game on Sunday, January 10th at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), fans can watch each celebrity participant play a wine-infused Broadway-themed game where each player will draw a picture representing a Broadway musical title, trying to get everyone else to guess it in the quickest time possible.

Participants will include Jelani Alladin, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Michelle Buteau, Kerry Butler, Reeve Carney, Donna Lynne Champlin, Michelle Collins, Gavin Creel, Jenna Dewan, Mike Doyle, Scott Evans, Jamie Grayson, Justin Guarini, Erika Henningsen, Nikki James, Steve Kazee, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Telly Leung, Rob McClure, S. Epatha Merkerson, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Rannells, Josh Segarra, Max von Essen, and Alex Wyse.

100% of proceeds from the event will go to The Actors Fund, Black Theatre United and Project ALS (in honor of Rebecca Luker). In addition to the proceeds from game night, Nocking Point Wines will also be supporting the entertainment industry by making a further donation to the aforementioned charities from the sale of the wine.

The event will talk place on Zoom, and you will receive the link on your e-tickets and via email when the event gets closer. Tickets can be purchased here.