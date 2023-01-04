Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 1/4: Complete Casting For A DOLL'S HOUSE, and More!

Plus, multiple shows set new box office records, and more!

Jan. 04, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include complete casting for A Doll's House, starring Jessica Chastain! Plus, multiple shows set new box office records, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

ROMEO & JULIET Stars Sue Paramount For Child Abuse Over Nude Scene
by Michael Major

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who starred in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, are suing Paramount for child abuse over the film's bedroom scene, in which they claim to have been filmed nude without their knowledge.. (more...)

Director, Writer, and Actor Frank Galati Dies at 79
by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that director, writer and actor Frank Galati has died at 79.. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE Breaks Box Office Record at the Marquis Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Beetlejuice has set a new box office record at the Marquis Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Now is your last chance to see this production on Broadway - learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Arian Moayed, Okieriete Onaodowan, and More Join Jessica Chastain in A DOLL'S HOUSE; Complete Casting Announced!
by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals commence for Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as 'Nora Helmer' in Lloyd's radical new production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark drama A Doll's House in a new version by Amy Herzog.. (more...)

Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square Files for Bankruptcy
by Stephi Wild

The owners of the recently reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.. (more...)

& JULIET Breaks Box Office Record at the Sondheim Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The new musical & JULIET has broken the box office record at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. See which show previously held the record at the theatre, how to purchase tickets to & JULIET, and more!. (more...)

Listen: PARADISE SQUARE Composer Shares Cast Album Tracks Amid the Show's Legal Battles
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway musical Paradise Square had announced that it would be releasing an original Broadway cast recording this past summer. Amid the delayed release of the cast album, Paradise Square's composer Jason Howland released 13 tracks on his Instagram.. (more...)

Broadway's SIX Breaks Box Office Record to Close Out 2022
by Stephi Wild

Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical SIX closed out 2022 with a new box office record at the Lena Horne Theatre. SIX grossed $1,649,206.00 for 8 shows of the holiday performance week ending January 1, 2023, besting the previous record of $1,357,276.00 set by the hit musical.. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL Sets New Box Office Record at the August Wilson Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The revival of FUNNY GIRL set a new box office record at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2023. Learn more about the cast of Funny Girl, and how to get tickets.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



